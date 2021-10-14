SRK Fan Holds 'Release Aryan Khan' placard Outside Court

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was shifted from quarantine barracks to common cell on Thursday. During his ongoing bail plea, the actor's fan was spitted showing his support outside the Mumbai court. The fan stood with a placard, which said 'Release Aryan Khan'.

Several fans have been showing support to Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan on social media as the latter continues to be held at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. Aryan was shifted to the common cell after his Covid 19 reports came negative and he no longer required to be quarantined.

Many celebrities from Bollywood too have taken to social media to question the court's decision to hold Aryan Khan.

A special NDPS court in Mumbai would pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan and two others on October 20 in the ongoing case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency NCB and defense lawyers on Thursday, special judge V V Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20.

Earlier, a magistrate''s court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchantt. The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3