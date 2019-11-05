Sriram Raghavan, Swaroop Sampat And Nidhi Singh Grace The Screening Of The short Film, Nanoso Phobia

Fear is an emotion that has plagued everyone at some point of time or the other. This feeling often dictates human actions as well as decisions. So, when an old lady experiences this emotion in a particularly unique way, what would happen next? And this is exactly what the upcoming short film, Nanoso Phobia is all about.

The film talks about how, on one quiet afternoon, a peculiar phobia of this lonely old woman turns into a nightmare as she grapples and her fears.

Featuring the talented Swaroop Sampat in the lead, short film also features strong performances by Arun Kushwah,Nidhi Singh, Jagdish Nandi and Hiral Parekh, the film is helmed by Rakesh Sain. The filmmaker has been associated with National Award winners, Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan and writer Yogesh Chandekar with the latter having penned the story of Nanoso Phobia.

The Hindi language short film which was shot earlier this year, touches upon genres of drama, thriller as well as dark humour generated from its impeccable writing.

A special screening of the film was held on November 4, 2019 and the event was graced by the presence of names like AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan, actor Swaroop Sampat, actor Nidhi Singh, producer Sanjay Routray, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, director Rakesh Sain and actor Abhishek Banerjee.

Talking about the film, Sain says, “The film is mixed with humour, tension and drama and how on one quiet afternoon, a peculiar phobia of the lonely old woman turns into a nightmare as she grapples and her fears. I was very nervous before the screening but when everyone saw it and appreciated it, especially a powerhouse like Sriram Raghavan, I was completely overwhelmed.”

The film has also won a lot of accolades at the Novi Sad Film Festival this year and is an official selection at the Goa Short Film Festival 2019. Along with this, it will be screened at the Marchula Film Festival at Jim Corbett National Park.

