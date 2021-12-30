'Squid Game' Creator In Talks With Netflix For Season 3

'Squid Game' creator and film director Hwang Dong Hyuk said that he has already had conversations with Netflix regarding the upcoming season 2 and 3 of the popular survival series 'Squid Game'.
"I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3," Hwang explained. "We will come to a conclusion any time soon," added the director.
Previously, Hyuk spoke to the Associated Press about the upcoming second season of 'Squid Game'. "So, there's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice," he said. "But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen," he added.
This all hasn't stopped the creator from speculating about who the front-man will be in future instalments of the show. In a virtual panel with Entertainment Weekly, Hyuk stated, "I'm not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations," Hyuk explained. "In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner."
"And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it's like Darth Vader," the creator added. "Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well," he added.
'Squid Game' received critical acclaim and international attention when it was released worldwide on September 17, 2021. It went on to become Netflix's most-watched series, with 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first four weeks, surpassing 'Bridgerton'. It was the most-watched programme in 94 countries, attracting more than 142 million member households and surpassing 'Bridgerton'.