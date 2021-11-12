Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
‘Special Ops 1.5’: Before You Start Binge-Watching, Here’s A Recap Of Season One

Actor Kay Kay Menon ‘Special Ops 1.5’ released today and has already started trending on social media. Before you start binge-watching the new season, here’s a recap of the first season.

‘Special Ops 1.5’: Before You Start Binge-Watching, Here’s A Recap Of Season One
Special Ops 1.5 | instagram.com/kaykaymenon02

‘Special Ops 1.5’: Before You Start Binge-Watching, Here’s A Recap Of Season One
2021-11-12T19:03:59+05:30
Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 7:03 pm

‘Special Ops’ was one of the first Indian shows to air during the Covid-19 pandemic. The eight-episode series, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in March of last year, starred Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Muzammil Ibrahim, and Divya Dutta, among others. The show, which was created by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, has returned with a prequel titled ‘Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story’. The mini-series will tell the origin story of superspy Himmat Singh, who evolved into the legendary RAW officer whom audiences came to love in season one.

Before you begin watching the new chapter, here's a quick rundown of the previous season:

The Plot

The previous season began with an investigation into Himmat Singh for misappropriation of funds. Audiences learn about Singh's 19-year manhunt for an elusive terrorist named Ikhlaq Khan, the fictitious mastermind of the 2001 Parliament attack, during the audit. While the officers apprehended five terrorists, Khan escaped. Haunted by the unresolved case, he assembles a team of five secret agents – Farooq (Karan Tacker), Ruhani (Meher Vij), Bala (Vipul Gupta), Juhi (Saiyami Kher), and Avinash (Muzzamil Ibrahim) – with the sole goal of apprehending Ikhlaq Khan.

The audience learns more about these agents' lives and how they got into the profession as the show progresses. Their assignment takes them to Istanbul, Dubai, Kashmir, Baku, Jordan, and Pakistan, while Himmat Singh remains at home. He must deal with domestic issues in addition to national security. Bullets fly, bodies fall, conspiracies are planned, and there's even some romance as the hunt for Ikhlaq Khan continues.

The Characters

Himmat Singh will be the sole focus of Special Ops 1.5, just like the previous season. Even when he was not in the thick of things, he was pulling the strings from behind the scenes, communicating with his team via his earpiece. Farooq, the street-smart charmer; Ruhani, the housewife; Juhi, the globe-trotter; Avinash, the master sniper; and Bala, the chef — all obeyed his orders.

Himmat's foot soldier was played by Abbas Sheikh (Vinay Pathak). Mrs Himmat Singh, played by Gautami Kapoor, kept her husband sane, while Farooq's love interest, Sonia, was played by Sana Khan. Sajjad Delafrooz, who starred in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, played the innocent-looking antagonist who carried out lethal missions without blinking an eye.

Climax

While Himmat Singh is being attacked on one side, the country is also under attack. Sadiya (Divya Dutta) is introduced, who is planning a suicide bombing with her sister. In a race against time, the RAW chief finds an ally in IB officer Surya Kumar (Sharad Kelkar) as they try to protect innocent lives. Farooq, on the other hand, is almost busted on foreign soil, and Himmat Singh even loses one of his trusted agents. Farooq and his team eventually managed to gun down Ikhlaq Khan after a long fight. Himmat Singh and Surya Kumar also apprehend Sadiya and her sister, saving the country from yet another terrorist attack.

What To Expect From ‘Special Ops 1.5’

Himmat Singh will be seen learning the ropes of international espionage in the prequel. Aftab Shivdasani, Vijay Vikram Singh, and Aadil Khan join Menon in the cast. In a statement, director Neeraj Pandey stated that he wants to expand the 'universe of Special Ops' and create more spin-offs.

The high-octane action drama has been set in Mumbai, Delhi, Mauritius, and Ukraine and will premiere following the 2001 Parliament attack. The audience will witness how an intelligence failure leads to Himmat Singh's suspension. However, by utilising his local assets, he not only embarks on a mission to apprehend the terrorist but also reclaims his position in the department and establishes himself as a top-tier Indian spy.

