South Korean Actress Kim Mi-Soo Dies at 31

South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo who played a supporting role in the currently airing K-drama 'Snowdrop,' died on Wednesday. She was 31 years old. Landscape Entertainment confirmed the actor's "sudden" death in a statement to Korean news outlet Star News. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to a report by India today, Kim Mi-soo's agency Landscape Entertainment said, "Actress Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken due to the sudden sad news."

The agency also asked people not to spread rumours about the actor's death.

"We sincerely ask that you refrain from spreading rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who is in shock and full of sorrow, can remember the deceased," the statement read.

According to the agency, Mi-soo's funeral will be held quietly behind closed doors, as per her family's wishes.

"Please pray for her, and we send our deepest condolences once again to the deceased," Landscape Entertainment ended the statement.

In 'Snowdrop,' Kim Mi-soo portrayed Yeo Jung-min, one of the roommates of the series' lead, Jisoo, who is a member of the girl group Blackpink. The late actor also appeared in hit K-dramas in 2021, such as Netflix's 'Hellbound' and 'Yumi's Cells'.

'Snowdrop' is currently involved in a domestic controversy, with several Korean netizens accusing the drama of distorting South Korea's pro-democracy movement of the 1980s and glorifying the notorious Agency for National Security Planning.

JTBC, the TV channel on which the show airs in South Korea, has repeatedly rejected the claims, before informing days ago that it will take legal action against people circulating "falsehoods" concerning the series.

Also starring 'Something in the Rain' actor Jung Hae-in the lead role, 'Snowdrop' is available for streaming on Disney Plus in selected regions.