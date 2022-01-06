Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

South Korean Actress Kim Mi-Soo Dies at 31

'Snowdrop' actress Kim Mi-soo died on Wednesday, January 5. While the reason for her demise is still unknown, her family is having a private funeral.

South Korean Actress Kim Mi-Soo Dies at 31
South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo. | Instagram

Trending

South Korean Actress Kim Mi-Soo Dies at 31
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T10:25:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:25 am

South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo who played a supporting role in the currently airing K-drama 'Snowdrop,' died on Wednesday. She was 31 years old. Landscape Entertainment confirmed the actor's "sudden" death in a statement to Korean news outlet Star News. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to a report by India today, Kim Mi-soo's agency Landscape Entertainment said, "Actress Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken due to the sudden sad news."

The agency also asked people not to spread rumours about the actor's death.

"We sincerely ask that you refrain from spreading rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who is in shock and full of sorrow, can remember the deceased," the statement read.

According to the agency, Mi-soo's funeral will be held quietly behind closed doors, as per her family's wishes.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Please pray for her, and we send our deepest condolences once again to the deceased," Landscape Entertainment ended the statement.

In 'Snowdrop,' Kim Mi-soo portrayed Yeo Jung-min, one of the roommates of the series' lead, Jisoo, who is a member of the girl group Blackpink. The late actor also appeared in hit K-dramas in 2021, such as Netflix's 'Hellbound' and 'Yumi's Cells'.

'Snowdrop' is currently involved in a domestic controversy, with several Korean netizens accusing the drama of distorting South Korea's pro-democracy movement of the 1980s and glorifying the notorious Agency for National Security Planning.

JTBC, the TV channel on which the show airs in South Korea, has repeatedly rejected the claims, before informing days ago that it will take legal action against people circulating "falsehoods" concerning the series.

Also starring 'Something in the Rain' actor Jung Hae-in the lead role, 'Snowdrop' is available for streaming on Disney Plus in selected regions.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau South Korea Death Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vir Das To Perform 10 Consecutive Gigs In Mumbai After Controversial US Show

Vir Das To Perform 10 Consecutive Gigs In Mumbai After Controversial US Show

Anushka Sharma's Look As Indian Cricketer Jhulan Goswami Finally Out

For Ravi Bhatia, Yoga Is The Best Way To Stay Healthy

Tovino Thomas On 'Minnal Murali' Sequel: If It Happens, I am Already On-Board

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Confirm January 14 Release For 'Bangarraju'

Raveena Tandon Calls Remake Of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' A Win-Win Situation

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Feat 'Gehraiyaan'

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' To Release Digitally On January 7

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Delay In 'RRR' Release, A Blessing In Disguise For Other Tollywood Films

Delay In 'RRR' Release, A Blessing In Disguise For Other Tollywood Films

Deepika Padukone's Birthday Treat For Fans: New Posters Of Upcoming Film 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone's Birthday Treat For Fans: New Posters Of Upcoming Film 'Gehraiyaan'

How Hindi Film Music Went From The Song-And-Dance Format To OST Format?

How Hindi Film Music Went From The Song-And-Dance Format To OST Format?

Vini Vici’s Aviram Saharai Happy To Be Able To Perform In India Despite Rising Covid-19 Cases

Vini Vici’s Aviram Saharai Happy To Be Able To Perform In India Despite Rising Covid-19 Cases

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Chandan Gomes / The pandemic taught the world to battle emptiness and also to seek the meaning of life and love in the people around them.

Everything Not Well Within Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well Within Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the tripartite coalition.

Ashes, Live: Khawaja Century Leads Australia Vs England

Ashes, Live: Khawaja Century Leads Australia Vs England

Koushik Paul / Get here day 2 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS have already retained the Ashes and lead the five-Test series 3-0.

Love, Loss And Longing: A TV Show Which Throws New Light On The Pandemic

Love, Loss And Longing: A TV Show Which Throws New Light On The Pandemic

Siddharth Rawal / Station Eleven might be the only pandemic-related TV show which portrays loss with such sincerity—a narrative of unspoken grief

Advertisement