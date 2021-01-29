South Actor Adivi Sesh Starrer 'Major' To Release On July 2

South actor Adivi Sesh on Friday announced the release of his new film "Major", which is based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The movie is set to hit the theatres worldwide on July 2.

Sesh, will play the titular role in the Sashi Kiran-directed biopic along with other leads like Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

Adivi Sesh took to twitter today to announce the release of his dream project, alongside a poster of the film. He wrote, "The power of courage. My dream project #MajorTheFilm reporting for duty 2 July, 2021 theatres worldwide"

"Major" is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep, the brave NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation.

Major Sandeep was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest military honour in peacetime.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

(With PTI Inputs)

