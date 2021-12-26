Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Smriti Irani Shares Heartfelt Note For Daughter Shanelle Irani Who Got Engaged To Arjun Bhalla

Union Minister Smriti Irani announced her daughter Shanelle's engagement in a post on Instagram.

Smriti Irani Shares Heartfelt Note For Daughter Shanelle Irani Who Got Engaged To Arjun Bhalla
Smriti Irani and daughter Shanelle Irani with Arjun Bhalla. | Instagram/ @smritiiraniofficial

Trending

Smriti Irani Shares Heartfelt Note For Daughter Shanelle Irani Who Got Engaged To Arjun Bhalla
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T14:01:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 2:01 pm

On December 25, Union Minister Smriti Irani turned to social media to announce her daughter Shanelle Irani's engagement. Irani, a proud and overjoyed mother, shared images from the engagement along with a humorous statement.

Shanelle Irani was proposed to by Arjun Bhalla, who got down on his knees for the auspicious occasion, at a lovely spot. The second photograph is of the 'just engaged couple' taking a joyful selfie.

Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani is engaged to Arjun Bhalla. The former actress, who is known for her iconic role in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' wrote: "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Smriti Irani, who is known for her humorous memes, kept her wit while congratulating the newlyweds. On Smriti Irani's social media post, a slew of celebrities wished them well.

For the unversed, Shanelle Irani is Zubin Irani’s daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani. Apart from Shanelle Irani, Smriti Irani has two more children Zohr and Zoish. Zohr and Zoish are Smriti Irani's children with husband Zubin Irani.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Smriti Irani became an overnight star and one of the most loved bahus after playing the character of 'Tulsi Virani' on the hit show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Smriti Irani Mumbai Social Media Weddings Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Moving To Indian Hinterlands: How Narratives In Indian Titles Have Moved On From Metros To Smaller Cities And Towns

Moving To Indian Hinterlands: How Narratives In Indian Titles Have Moved On From Metros To Smaller Cities And Towns

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Christmas Together As Husband And Wife- View Pics

BTS: RM And Jin Also Test Positive For Covid-19 After Suga

Sands Of Time - Part 5 | What A Female Superhero Film From The 40s Had To Do With India’s First Openly Gay Film

Harnaaz Sandhu Is Open To Star In A DC Movie As Catwoman

‘Atrangi Re’ Movie Review: Dhanush Steals The Show In This Twisted Love Triangle

Book Excerpt | 'Waiting For The Dust To Settle'

Ain Dubai Lights Up With Netflix Film 'Minnal Murali'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Festive Reading List: Top 10 Books To Read This X'Mas That Are NOT 'The Christmas Carol'

Festive Reading List: Top 10 Books To Read This X'Mas That Are NOT 'The Christmas Carol'

Sunny Leone's Music Video 'Madhuban' Receives Major Backlash; Netizens React

Sunny Leone's Music Video 'Madhuban' Receives Major Backlash; Netizens React

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies, Says 'They're Real Art'

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies, Says 'They're Real Art'

Kabir Khan Would Give His 'Right Arm To Do A Film With Salman Khan Again'

Kabir Khan Would Give His 'Right Arm To Do A Film With Salman Khan Again'

Read More from Outlook

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test, Day 1: India Bat First

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test, Day 1: India Bat First

Jayanta Oinam / India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement