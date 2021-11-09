Sivakarthikeyan Completes Dubbing For Tamil Film 'Don'

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has completed the dubbing of his upcoming film 'Don'. The actor updated his fans on social media about the same on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old actor, whose last film 'Doctor' was the first film to bring success to theatres post second lockdown, has been working relentlessly towards finishing the prouduction of 'Don'.

The actor uploaded a picture from the dubbing studio, amid high alert in Chennai amid heavy rainfall.

à®ÂÂÂÂ à®ÂÂÂÂà®¾à®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂ à®®à®´à¯ÂÂÂÂà®¯à®¿à®²à¯ÂÂÂÂà®®à¯ÂÂÂÂ à®µà®¿à®ÂÂÂÂà®¾à®¤à¯ÂÂÂÂ à®ÂÂÂÂà®ªà¯ÂÂÂÂà®ªà®¿à®ÂÂÂÂà¯ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂCompleted my dubbing for #DON ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Lots of emotions,revisited my college days,Loved this journeyâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/WJS3rloBpX — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) November 9, 2021

The first look of the Cibi Chakravarthi directorial will be released on Wednesday (November 10). The film is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and also stars S.J Suryah, Priyanka, Samuthirakani and Soori.

The film's music has been composed by Arirudh Ravichander.

Sivakarthikeyan also updated his fans through Twitter about joining the social media app 'Hoote', which was launched by superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya. In a tweet on the same day, he informed his fans about joining the app.