Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Sivakarthikeyan Completes Dubbing For Tamil Film 'Don'

The actor, who was recently seen in 'Doctor', will now be seen debutant Cibi Chakravarthi's film 'Don'.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan will soon be seen in the movie 'Don'. | Instagram/Sivakarthikeyan

2021-11-09T20:51:45+05:30
Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 8:51 pm

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has completed the dubbing of his upcoming film 'Don'. The actor updated his fans on social media about the same on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old actor, whose last film 'Doctor' was the first film to bring success to theatres post second lockdown, has been working relentlessly towards finishing the prouduction of 'Don'.

The actor uploaded a picture from the dubbing studio, amid high alert in Chennai amid heavy rainfall.

The first look of the Cibi Chakravarthi directorial will be released on Wednesday (November 10). The film is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and also stars S.J Suryah, Priyanka, Samuthirakani and Soori.

The film's music has been composed by Arirudh Ravichander.

Sivakarthikeyan also updated his fans through Twitter about joining the social media app 'Hoote', which was launched by superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya. In a tweet on the same day, he informed his fans about joining the app.

Sivakarthikeyan Chennai Art & Entertainment
