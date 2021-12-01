Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Death: Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Siddharth Pay Their Last Respects

Following the news of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's death, members of the south film industry flooded Twitter with tributes to the late lyricist.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Death: Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Siddharth Pay Their Last Respects
Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Dies. | Instagram

Trending

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Death: Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Siddharth Pay Their Last Respects
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T11:51:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 11:51 am

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, a well-known Telugu lyricist, died on Tuesday. The lyricist, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019, reportedly died of lung cancer at the age of 66.

According to a KIMS Hospital medical bulletin, he died at 4:07 p.m. According to hospital medical director Sambit Sahu, he was admitted on November 24 with pneumonia and was put on ECMO.

A writer who expressed his radical views of society and romance-based poetry in the same breath, Seetharama Sastry had brought in a refreshing change in the composition of lyrics in Telugu cinema. Considered next only to C. Narayana Reddy and Veturi Sundararamamurthy, Seetharama Sastry’s vast repertoire extended to the stage, television, and public podiums as a speaker and influencer as well.

Seetharama Sastry, a writer who expressed his radical views on society and romance-based poetry in the same breath, brought about an extraordinary change in the composition of lyrics in Telugu cinema. Seetharama Sastry's vast collection extended to the stage, television, and public podiums as a speaker and influencer, placing him second only to C. Narayana Reddy and Veturi Sundararamamurthy.

Following the news of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's death, members of the south film industry flooded Twitter with tributes to the late lyricist.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Here are some of the posts from members of the south film industry on social media:

Sastry in his career wrote over 2000 songs. He rose to fame with his song 'Vidhatha Thalapuna,' which he wrote for K Viswanath's 1986 film 'Sirivennela.' 'Nuvve Kavali,' 'Okkadu,' 'Varsham,' 'Kshana Kshanam,' 'Swarna Kamalam,' 'Swayamkrushi,' 'Swati Kiranam,' and 'Shrutilayalu' were among the films for which he wrote songs.

He won several Filmfare Awards and Nandi Awards for his work in the south cinema.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Music Author/Writer Telugu Film Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jonita Gandhi: The Message Of A Song Is Always Very Important For Me

Jonita Gandhi: The Message Of A Song Is Always Very Important For Me

Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Instagram Story Hints She Is Suffering From A Heartbreak

Rahul Ravindran Invites Applications From Female And Transgender Directors, Here's Why

'Anupamaa': Is Gaurav Khanna Leaving The Show Because Of Rupali Ganguly?

It's A Wrap For Vijay Devarakonda-Ananya Panday Starrer 'Liger's USA Shoot Schedule

Virgil Abloh’s Death: Justin Bieber, Karan Johar, Drake, And Others Express Grief

Taapsee Pannu: I Didn't Fit The Conventional Parameters Of Beauty

Kartik Aaryan: Dhamaka Made Me Realise Audience’s Love Is Bigger Than Numbers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Balakrishna’s Talk Show 'Unstoppable With NBK' Surpasses 4 Million Views On OTT

Balakrishna’s Talk Show 'Unstoppable With NBK' Surpasses 4 Million Views On OTT

Vishak Nair Gets Engaged To Ladylove Jayapria Nair

Vishak Nair Gets Engaged To Ladylove Jayapria Nair

Kay Kay Menon: Nothing Is Permanent, Neither Success Nor Defeat

Kay Kay Menon: Nothing Is Permanent, Neither Success Nor Defeat

Vinil Mathew On Working With Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra

Vinil Mathew On Working With Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travelers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Leads West Indies

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Leads West Indies

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies are replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 all out in a rain-hit contest.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement