Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Death: Venkatesh Daggubati, Jr NTR, Siddharth Pay Their Last Respects

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, a well-known Telugu lyricist, died on Tuesday. The lyricist, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019, reportedly died of lung cancer at the age of 66.

According to a KIMS Hospital medical bulletin, he died at 4:07 p.m. According to hospital medical director Sambit Sahu, he was admitted on November 24 with pneumonia and was put on ECMO.

A writer who expressed his radical views of society and romance-based poetry in the same breath, Seetharama Sastry had brought in a refreshing change in the composition of lyrics in Telugu cinema. Considered next only to C. Narayana Reddy and Veturi Sundararamamurthy, Seetharama Sastry’s vast repertoire extended to the stage, television, and public podiums as a speaker and influencer as well.

Following the news of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's death, members of the south film industry flooded Twitter with tributes to the late lyricist.

Here are some of the posts from members of the south film industry on social media:

Disheartened to hear that Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu is no more. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. ðÂÂÂ — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 30, 2021

I was blessed to be blessed by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. When I was learning Telugu before my first film, he taught me how to read poetry and I thank him for my love for the Telugu language. What a legendary mind. Deepest condolences. RIP Sastry garu âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/o86PPMIc8q — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) November 30, 2021

Shocked and pained at the passing of the legendary lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. An irrevocable loss indeed. He'll always be remembered through your contributions to Telugu cinema. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/REDpX8tmbp — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) November 30, 2021

THE LEGEND IS NO MORE ðÂ¥º REST IN PEACE #Seetharamasastry gaaru #RipSirivennellaSeetharamasastry gaaru pic.twitter.com/kyW5gipXTb — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 30, 2021

Thank you #SirivennelaSeetharamaSastry Garu for your unparalleled contribution to our industry. You shall forever be remembered and missed. Honoured to have known you and worked with you. Rest in peace sir. ðÂÂÂ#RAPO pic.twitter.com/NbOHj8wc5F — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) November 30, 2021

Shocked & saddened by the unfortunate passing away of veteran lyricist Padma Shri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry garu. A big loss to Telugu Film Industry. Our thoughts & prayers with the family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/NEXTyEI7LD — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) November 30, 2021

Sastry in his career wrote over 2000 songs. He rose to fame with his song 'Vidhatha Thalapuna,' which he wrote for K Viswanath's 1986 film 'Sirivennela.' 'Nuvve Kavali,' 'Okkadu,' 'Varsham,' 'Kshana Kshanam,' 'Swarna Kamalam,' 'Swayamkrushi,' 'Swati Kiranam,' and 'Shrutilayalu' were among the films for which he wrote songs.

He won several Filmfare Awards and Nandi Awards for his work in the south cinema.