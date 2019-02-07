Singer Sonu Nigam Shares Pictures Of Him From ICU, Thanks Fans For Their Love And Concern

Bollywood's playback singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday took to social media platform--Instagram to share his pictures from the ICU where he was recently admitted after suffering from skin allergies.

As per reports, the singer was eating when the incident took place. His rash was reportedly so acute that he thought of rushing to the hospital immediately. The report stated that Sonu was in ICU of the hospital for two days and was discharged later.

Sonu shared two pictures– one on the hospital bed and another with his face swollen.

Thanking his fans and well-wishers of inquiring about his health, he wrote alongside the photos, “Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday."

Sonu also advised everyone saying..." Don't' take your allergies lightly"

Sonu Nigam was in the headlines recently after his comments on #MeToo over sexual allegations against singer-composer Anu Malik.

(With inputs from agencies)