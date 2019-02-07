﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Singer Sonu Nigam Shares Pictures Of Him From ICU, Thanks Fans For Their Love And Concern

Singer Sonu Nigam Shares Pictures Of Him From ICU, Thanks Fans For Their Love And Concern

Sonu shared two pictures– one on the hospital bed and another with his face swollen.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2019
Singer Sonu Nigam Shares Pictures Of Him From ICU, Thanks Fans For Their Love And Concern
Image Credit: Instagram
Singer Sonu Nigam Shares Pictures Of Him From ICU, Thanks Fans For Their Love And Concern
outlookindia.com
2019-02-07T13:29:44+0530

Bollywood's playback singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday took to social media platform--Instagram to share his pictures from the ICU where he was recently admitted after suffering from skin allergies.

As per reports, the singer was eating when the incident took place. His rash was reportedly so acute that he thought of rushing to the hospital immediately. The report stated that Sonu was in ICU of the hospital for two days and was discharged later.

Sonu shared two pictures– one on the hospital bed and another with his face swollen. 

Thanking his fans and well-wishers of inquiring about his health, he wrote alongside the photos, “Thanks for your concern and love. Now that you know that I am returning back from Jeypore Orissa after managing a concert last night, I now don't mind sharing how I was the day before yesterday."

Sonu also advised everyone saying..." Don't' take your allergies lightly"

Sonu Nigam was in the headlines recently after his comments on #MeToo over sexual allegations against singer-composer Anu Malik.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sonu Nigam Mumbai Singer Hospitals / Clinics Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJD Maintains A Close Relationship With Congress, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters