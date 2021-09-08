'Sidharth Shukla Was My Best Friend,' Says Vidyut Jammwal

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death has shocked everyone in the film and television industry. He became even more popular after winning ‘Bigg Boss 13’. One of Sidharth Shukla’s best buddies, Vidyut Jammwal took to social media to share a heartfelt video talking about his bonding with the late actor.

Jammwal captioned the post as, “I love you Shukla (sic).” Have a look at the emotional video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Shukla and Jammwal used to be hitting the gym together. They became good friends at the gym itself, and Jammwal reveals the interesting first meeting that the two had. They also had their own gym mantra, which they used to always shriek out loud whenever they were lifting heavyweights.

Jammwal recalls their almost 20-year long friendship and shares some of the sweetest memories from their modelling days. He even opens up about how Shukla would just drop by at his home unannounced, just like any best friend would do. Also, when Jammwal got his first Filmfare trophy, Shukla was one of the very few to whom he showed the trophy.

Jammwal concludes the earnest video by calling Shukla his best friend and saying, “I never had a friend like Sidharth Shukla.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine