Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Shubhangi Atre Grooves To Sridevi's Iconic Track 'Hawaa Hawaai'

The actress uploaded a video of herself dancing on track, which got a good response from her followers on Instagram.

Actress Shubhangi Atre grooved on 'Hawa Hawaai' track and uploaded video on her Instagram page. | Instagram/shubhangiaofficial

2021-12-17T23:51:26+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 11:51 pm

Television actress Shubhangi Atre is a self confessed fan of late actress Sridevi. So, remembering her, she decided to recreate the dance moves in a surprise video for her fan on social media.

The 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' star, calls it a small tribute to her. In the video, she is seen in a western outfit in the beginning and as the camera pans, she appears in a gorgeous Indian outfit, showcasing the creativity in her.

"Since childhood I have been a big fan of Sridevi ma'am. I remember whenever I use to watch her movie, I would practice her dialogues. I use to practice all her dance numbers I always loved 'Hawa hawaai'. So, I decided to recreate it. The decision was not for the show's track but a small tribute to her and treat to my audience," Atre tells us.

For Atre, Sridevi is the ultimate inspiration and can't stop raving about the late actress, who passed away in 2018.

"Sridevi is my biggest inspiration. For my role in 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai', I picked many things from her characters. She was complete house of talent with her impeccable comic timing, her inimitable dance moves, and a host of iconic movies to her name. She had an innate knack for adding the wow factor to any role she portrayed. She was a trailblazer who set the screen on fire and gave us iconic looks we love and cherish even today. Sridevi broke all the fashion records with her iconic number as ‘Miss Hawa Hawai’ in Mr. India hence dancing on it was a fantastic experience..."

The actress makes a promise, as she says, "This is just the beginning. There are many songs which I want to re-create and dance on."

Atre is also known for featuring in shows like 'Kasturi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa' and 'Stories by Rabindranath Tagore'.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Shubhanghi Atre Mumbai Art & Entertainment
