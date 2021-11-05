Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shruti Haasan Joins Cast Of Balakrishna's Next

The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni, who has earlier directed Shruti Haasan in two films.

Shruti Haasan Joins Cast Of Balakrishna's Next
Actress Shruti Haasan will also be seen in 'Salaar'.

Trending

Shruti Haasan Joins Cast Of Balakrishna's Next
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T09:49:21+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 9:49 am

Actress Shruti Haasan has come on board as the lead actress in director Gopichand Malineni's next Telugu film. The movie stars actor Nandamuri Balakrishna as the male lead of the film.

The project is tentatively titled, 'NBK107', marks the first collaboration between Balakrishnan and Haasan. However, this will be the third time, that the actress will be working with Makineni.

Makineni has earlier directed Haasan in 2013 film 'Balapu' and 2020 blockbuster film 'Krack'

The upcoming film is touted to be a commercial entertainer. It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Music composer S Thaman is on board for the film. Other details of the project are still under wraps.

Last seen in Tamil film 'Laabam', Haasan also has multilingual film 'Salaar' under production. Actor Prabhas has been paired alongside Haasan and the shooting is taking place in Hyderabad.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Balakrishna's film 'Akhanda' is gearing up for the release. The makers released the teaser of the film's title track on Thursday, which has cross two million views so far.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

John Abraham-Riteish Deshmukh's Untitled Action-Comedy To Go On Floors In March

John Abraham-Riteish Deshmukh's Untitled Action-Comedy To Go On Floors In March

American Singer Charlie Puth Meets Sadhguru

Daisy Shah: Bursting Crackers On Diwali Is Something That We Should Avoid As Much As Possible

Samikssha Batnagar Stuns Everyone By Playing Tabla On Sets Of ‘Challava’

Jay Bhanushali Breaks Down In Tears On ‘Bigg Boss 15’ After Receiving Diwali Gift From Family

Soni Razdan: Anil Sharma Never Forgave Me For Rejecting ‘Gadar’

Ekta Kapoor Diwali Bash: Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Mouni Roy Attend The Party

Watch: Vijay Sethupathi Attacked At The Airport

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Diwali: Film And TV Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories Of The Festival Of Lights

Diwali: Film And TV Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories Of The Festival Of Lights

Akasa Singh: Vishal Kotian Is Quite Manipulative, Afsana Khan Does Things That Create A Controversy

Akasa Singh: Vishal Kotian Is Quite Manipulative, Afsana Khan Does Things That Create A Controversy

Sharad Malhotra: Anyone Can Become An Actor, But No One Can Romance Like Shah Rukh Khan

Sharad Malhotra: Anyone Can Become An Actor, But No One Can Romance Like Shah Rukh Khan

Swati Semwal: I Am An Actor Who Rose Post-Pandemic

Swati Semwal: I Am An Actor Who Rose Post-Pandemic

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; Needs Good Wishes For T20 WC

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; Needs Good Wishes For T20 WC

Priya Nagi / Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday. The T20 World Cup 2021 is the last assignment for Kohli as India captain in the shortest format.

Subrata Mukherjee: TMC Leader Considered ‘Man Of All Seasons’

Subrata Mukherjee: TMC Leader Considered ‘Man Of All Seasons’

Outlook Web Desk / The deceased Subrata Mukherjee was considered a ‘man for all seasons’ who sailed through West Bengal’s politics for over five decades.

Advertisement