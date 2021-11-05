Shruti Haasan Joins Cast Of Balakrishna's Next

Actress Shruti Haasan has come on board as the lead actress in director Gopichand Malineni's next Telugu film. The movie stars actor Nandamuri Balakrishna as the male lead of the film.

The project is tentatively titled, 'NBK107', marks the first collaboration between Balakrishnan and Haasan. However, this will be the third time, that the actress will be working with Makineni.

Makineni has earlier directed Haasan in 2013 film 'Balapu' and 2020 blockbuster film 'Krack'

The upcoming film is touted to be a commercial entertainer. It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Music composer S Thaman is on board for the film. Other details of the project are still under wraps.

Last seen in Tamil film 'Laabam', Haasan also has multilingual film 'Salaar' under production. Actor Prabhas has been paired alongside Haasan and the shooting is taking place in Hyderabad.

Balakrishna's film 'Akhanda' is gearing up for the release. The makers released the teaser of the film's title track on Thursday, which has cross two million views so far.