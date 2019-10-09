Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up On Replacing Katrina Kaif In 'Street Dancer'

Shraddha Kapoor is on cloud nine given her successful run at the box office. After back-to-back hits with Saaho and Chhichhore, the actress is now gearing up for her next outing. Getting back to the dance floor, Shraddha will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. While it has been a few months of gruelling rehearsals, the actress is currently in a happy space. Pinkvilla spoke exclusively to Sharddha Kapoor and discussed films, her box office success and her happy space.

While at it, we also asked Shraddha if she had any thoughts on replacing Katrina Kaif in the dance flick or not being the "original choice".

The actress said, "No, not at all. Ultimately I feel like there are so many reasons. Like I couldn't do Saina (Saina Nehwal's biopic) for whatever reasons and these things happen. Eventually, I think it is what your happy with. I was super thrilled that I came on board for Street Dancer 3. I love to dance. It's one of my most favourite things in the world. So I was super excited to get back on Street Dancer and be with my old gang -- my ABCD 2 gang. Characterisation is super different and very exciting. So, I was only happy about it. And for whatever reason am in the film, I've had a great time. Am very happy."

The actress also revealed that Street Dancer 3D came to her at a time when she was training for Saina Nehwal's biopic. Sharddha went on to say that since Remo D'souza is one of her 'guru' she could not turn down Street Dancer 3D and that is why she ended up choosing the film over the badminton player's biopic.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)