Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shivam Khajuri: The Only Way To Beat Covid-19 Is By Being Responsible

The 'Molkki' actor shares that he too is taking all safety measures against the virus, which has triggered the third wave of Covid cases.

Shivam Khajuri: The Only Way To Beat Covid-19 Is By Being Responsible
Actor Shivam Khajuria. | PR Handout

Trending

Shivam Khajuri: The Only Way To Beat Covid-19 Is By Being Responsible
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T23:48:36+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 11:48 pm

Actor Shivam Khajuria, who currently essays the lead role of Nihar Goyal in popular television show ‘Mann Sundar’, says the sudden spike in Covid 19 cases in and around Maharashtra should alert people. He too, is ensuring that even within his personal space, he maintains a sanitised and hygienic environment.

"I'm being very responsible with myself . I'm not meeting anyone outside and not going anywhere that is crowded. I'm keeping sanitizer with me and stay in mask whenever I'm out from home. I feel now each one us are more experienced to deal with the corona virus. Before the third wave result out to be more serious we need to be responsible and careful about ourselves. And this will for sure help us to keep going and defeat the virus," Khajuri tells us.

The actor, who earlier essayed an antagonist Naveen in his debut TV show ‘Molkki‘, urges fans to be careful about what they touch as you go outside or return home.

"For better health, getting outside can be a great idea for both the physical and mental health of you and your family. But as with everything else these days, going outside needs to be done safely. We need to be careful on what we touch when we out. As if you live in a shared building, you need to be careful about things like elevator buttons and doorknobs that others touch. We need to make sure either we wear gloves, or bring a paper towel or tissue so you can hit those buttons and touch doorknobs. It sounds like a lot, but it’s not and it’s completely worth doing so that you can all get out of the house, get some exercise, have some fun, and feel a bit more normal," he says.

Khajuria, feels a healthy diet is important and one who stay alone here in Mumbai can depend on food from outside with precautions instead of compromising and developing health issues,

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

He says, "There’s no evidence that food can spread the virus— and that includes takeout. The risk of infection by the virus from food packaging, and bags is also thought to be very low, so you can move forward with some confidence (with appropriate caution!). But just because picking up takeout is safe for you doesn’t mean it’s as safe for those who are working, so remember to tip those hardworking restaurant employees and delivery drivers! Wear your mask when you greet them and offer hand sanitizer, if necessary."

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ridhi Khakhar Reveals A Horrific Incident Of Getting Cheated In Her Initial Days

Ridhi Khakhar Reveals A Horrific Incident Of Getting Cheated In Her Initial Days

Ajith's 'Valimai' Release Postponed, 'Until Situation Normalises'

Kanye West, Billie Eilish To Headline Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2022

Nagarjuna Defends Hike In 'Bangarraju' Ticket Prices In Andhra Pradesh

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Salman Khan's Reaction When Somy Ali Proposed To Him After 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

Rajkummar Rao Warns About A Fake Email Being Circulated On His Name Asking For Rs 3 Crore

'Money Heist' Actor Esther Acebo Has A Lord Ganesha Painting At Home; Netizens Go Berserk

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In These Latest Photographs; View Here

Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In These Latest Photographs; View Here

Founder Of Shillong Chamber Choir, Padma Shri Neil Nongkynrih, Dies At 52

Founder Of Shillong Chamber Choir, Padma Shri Neil Nongkynrih, Dies At 52

Janhvi Kapoor Worried About Omicron Surge; Says 'Country's Future Is At Stake'

Janhvi Kapoor Worried About Omicron Surge; Says 'Country's Future Is At Stake'

Rajkummar Rao's Next To Be A Biopic, To Play The Role Of Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla

Rajkummar Rao's Next To Be A Biopic, To Play The Role Of Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla

Read More from Outlook

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

Naseer Ganai / The Bulli Bai incident has shocked Muslim women. Outlook spoke to several women journalists in Kashmir who claimed to have been numbed by the incident.

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab flyover on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 4 highlights of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers. Proteas won by 7 wickets to level series 1-1.

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Seema Guha / The New Year is unlikely to see better ties Between India-China as MEA hits out at the Xi Jinping government over the recent construction of a bridge in Pangong Lake.

Advertisement