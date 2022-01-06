Shivam Khajuri: The Only Way To Beat Covid-19 Is By Being Responsible

Actor Shivam Khajuria, who currently essays the lead role of Nihar Goyal in popular television show ‘Mann Sundar’, says the sudden spike in Covid 19 cases in and around Maharashtra should alert people. He too, is ensuring that even within his personal space, he maintains a sanitised and hygienic environment.

"I'm being very responsible with myself . I'm not meeting anyone outside and not going anywhere that is crowded. I'm keeping sanitizer with me and stay in mask whenever I'm out from home. I feel now each one us are more experienced to deal with the corona virus. Before the third wave result out to be more serious we need to be responsible and careful about ourselves. And this will for sure help us to keep going and defeat the virus," Khajuri tells us.

The actor, who earlier essayed an antagonist Naveen in his debut TV show ‘Molkki‘, urges fans to be careful about what they touch as you go outside or return home.

"For better health, getting outside can be a great idea for both the physical and mental health of you and your family. But as with everything else these days, going outside needs to be done safely. We need to be careful on what we touch when we out. As if you live in a shared building, you need to be careful about things like elevator buttons and doorknobs that others touch. We need to make sure either we wear gloves, or bring a paper towel or tissue so you can hit those buttons and touch doorknobs. It sounds like a lot, but it’s not and it’s completely worth doing so that you can all get out of the house, get some exercise, have some fun, and feel a bit more normal," he says.

Khajuria, feels a healthy diet is important and one who stay alone here in Mumbai can depend on food from outside with precautions instead of compromising and developing health issues,

He says, "There’s no evidence that food can spread the virus— and that includes takeout. The risk of infection by the virus from food packaging, and bags is also thought to be very low, so you can move forward with some confidence (with appropriate caution!). But just because picking up takeout is safe for you doesn’t mean it’s as safe for those who are working, so remember to tip those hardworking restaurant employees and delivery drivers! Wear your mask when you greet them and offer hand sanitizer, if necessary."