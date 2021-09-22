Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty To Judge 'India's Got Talent'; Watch Promo

The 46-year-old actress, took to Instagram on Tuesday and made the announcement.

Shilpa Shetty To Judge 'India's Got Talent'; Watch Promo
Shilpa Shetty will be judging a non-dance reality TV show for the very first time. | Source: Instagram

Trending

Shilpa Shetty To Judge 'India's Got Talent'; Watch Promo
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T13:48:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 1:48 pm

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty will be the new judge for the upcoming season of the TV reality show ‘India’s Got Talent. The 52-year-old actress, took to Instagram on Tuesday and made the announcement.

This will be Shilpa Shetty’s first reality TV show as a judge, which will not just include dancers. She has been a judge on 'Super Dancer' since 2016, and has also served as a judge on ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’ and ‘Nach Baliye’.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The actress was briefly absent from ‘Super Dancer 4’, after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch, in connection with the porn film case. After being in jail for more than two months, Kundra finally walked out of the jail on Tuesday, after his bail application was accepted by the magistrate court in Mumbai on Monday.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

After Kundra got out jail, Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share an emotional message. She wrote, “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible (sic).”

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shilpa Shetty Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Twitterati Rejoice Arjun Bijlani's Win On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Twitterati Rejoice Arjun Bijlani's Win On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Daniel Craig Isn't Convinced By The Idea Of Female 007: 'Why Should a Woman Play James Bond...'

'Radhe Shyam' Makers Call Reports Suggesting Rift Between Prabhas And Pooja Hegde 'Baseless'

Rashmeet Kaur And Her Unrelenting Desire To Keep Creating Music

State Of The Art: NFTs Are Disrupting The Art Space – Faster Than You Know

Payal Ghosh Recalls The Attack On Her: I Shouted Like Hell Because I Was So Damn Scared

Diljit Dosanjh: I Give A Damn About Getting Work In Bollywood

Kubbra Sait: I Get Messages On Social Media Where People Call Me A Nazi And An Islamist

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from Art & Entertainment

Bappi Lahiri Quashes Rumours About His Ill-Health

Bappi Lahiri Quashes Rumours About His Ill-Health

Shilpa Shetty’s Emotional Message After Raj Kundra Walked Out Of Jail In Alleged Pornography Case

Shilpa Shetty’s Emotional Message After Raj Kundra Walked Out Of Jail In Alleged Pornography Case

Amid Rumours Of A Split From Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Addresses Nagarjuna As Father-In-Law

Amid Rumours Of A Split From Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Addresses Nagarjuna As Father-In-Law

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Stunning Birthday Picture With Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Stunning Birthday Picture With Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral

Read More from Outlook

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

UK Puts Covishield Back Under Approved List: What It Means For Indian Travelers

Outlook Web Desk / The updated advisory means that Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield will no longer be required to undergo compulsory 10-day self-isolation at home or declared location on entry to England.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

Suspected Body Of Jawan Found In Kashmir Village Year After Militants Abducted Him

Suspected Body Of Jawan Found In Kashmir Village Year After Militants Abducted Him

Naseer A Ganai / Shakir Manzoor, 24, was abducted and killed by militants when he was returning to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir’s Shopian on August 2, 2020.

Advertisement