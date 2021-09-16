Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Art & Entertainment Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans Rejoice As Diljit Dosanjh Shares An Update On Her Upcoming Film ‘Honsla Rakh’

Actress Shehnaaz Gill has been going through a rough patch since the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Diljit Dosanjh gives an update on her next film ‘Honsla Rakh’.

Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla | Instagram

2021-09-16T18:09:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 6:09 pm

Actress Shehnaaz Gill has been getting a lot of love from people all over ever since the death of actor Sidharth Shukla. She was rumoured to be dating the former Bigg Boss winner. She had been really close to Shukla, and the death has left Gill shattered completely. She has gone into a shell and has not come out in the open since long. However, finally there is some good news for all her fans.

Singer-cum-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share an update on his upcoming film with Gill titled ‘Honsla Rakh’. Dosanjh revealed that he would start dubbing for the movie soon, and the teaser of the film will be out soon.

That has got fans excited. Here are some of the fan comments:

Sidnaaz fans have been keeping upset since the time Shukla passed away, and this news of ‘Honsla Rakh’ is sure to give them some respite.

Outlook Web Bureau Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla Mumbai Bigg Boss Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
