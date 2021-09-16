Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans Rejoice As Diljit Dosanjh Shares An Update On Her Upcoming Film ‘Honsla Rakh’

Actress Shehnaaz Gill has been getting a lot of love from people all over ever since the death of actor Sidharth Shukla. She was rumoured to be dating the former Bigg Boss winner. She had been really close to Shukla, and the death has left Gill shattered completely. She has gone into a shell and has not come out in the open since long. However, finally there is some good news for all her fans.

Singer-cum-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share an update on his upcoming film with Gill titled ‘Honsla Rakh’. Dosanjh revealed that he would start dubbing for the movie soon, and the teaser of the film will be out soon.

That has got fans excited. Here are some of the fan comments:

Shehnaaz will promote this movie or not it doesn't matter but we will hype it with full JoshThis is our responsibility to make this project successful and blockbuster n feel her happy and proud So guys now be ready n active on every sm 30 days for #HonslaRakh #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/DienPIjmkz — â¨â¨Soniakinaazâ¨â¨ (@Soni__k2) September 15, 2021

So I am back ...suna #HonslaRakh ka teaser aa raha hai..ððððfir to wapis aana banta hai....how's the JOSH #Shehnaazians ??....jaan laga do sab...1000% dena hai hume .it's our girl's dream project..the SHOW MUST GO ONðð — Shaveta (@Shaveta36493798) September 15, 2021

#HonslaRakh Now Officially TRENDING IN INDIA!

Our BEST Wishes Always Forever With You #ShehnaazGill God bless You Stay Bless & STAY Strong ð¦♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/ByeZFvGdQd — AYAANð¦ (@BB_13AYAAN) September 15, 2021

Guys keep Showering Love On @ishehnaaz_gill Her Upcoming Film Honsla Rakh,

'May God Make It Huge'#ShehnaazGill#HonslaRakh pic.twitter.com/dluJY0sAB2 — RAHUL ð TRUTH alone TRIUMPHS âï¸ (@MAAKALADLARAHUL) September 15, 2021

Can’t wait to love the modern mommy as much as I love sanuâ¨ #HonslaRakh

Throwback to the cutest snap- pic.twitter.com/QsvSlNQDuI — sharu (@bindaaskudi) September 15, 2021

Sidnaaz fans have been keeping upset since the time Shukla passed away, and this news of ‘Honsla Rakh’ is sure to give them some respite.