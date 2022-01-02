'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' Actor Anuj Kohli Keen On Exploring Digital Medium

Actor Anuj Kohli who played an abusive husband Vineet Bhatia previously in the television show 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani', is looking forward to explore digital platform this year.

Digital platforms continue to be a lucrative medium for actors who are looking to experiment with their choice of stories. Television actor Kohli too wants to be part of unconventional stories.

"As the digital platform is trending today. I would love to be part of such projects this year. I am looking forward to ace some interesting, unconventional roles on the screen. I enjoyed essaying negative, there was a lot to play and act in. Hence I want to portray more negative roles then positive. I want to leave a mark on TV industry and earn recognition as a villain," he tells us.

The actor also look forward to be more into fitness this year.

He says, "Exercise can be fun and social! I feel exercise and physical activity can be enjoyable. They give you a chance to unwind, enjoy the outdoors or simply engage in activities that make you happy. Physical activity can also help you connect with family or friends in a fun social setting. So I'm thinking to take a dance class, hit the hiking trails or join a soccer team. or will try to find a physical activity to enjoy, and just do it. Try something new, or do something with friends or family is always fun."

The actor is known to keep a low profile when it comes to 'socialising and networking' in the showbiz industry and he is unapologetic about his lifestyle. The actor, who also featured as Kishore Jindal in 'Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega', calls himself more of a spiritual person rather then a partying soul.

"I’m usually not someone who parties late night. I'm more spiritually involved. I started my new years with prayers. I hope the year turns out better for me and I grow as a better human being. I am just looking forward to be more responsible, punctual and on my words this year. I also wish to travel more religious places with year along with my wife (Harman Kaur)," he says.