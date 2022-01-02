Shalini Kapoor: Cooking Helps Me Express My Love For My People

Actress Shalini Kapoor is known for her acting prowess but there is another craft that she excels. Currently seen essaying the role of Mamta Oberoi in TV show 'Sirf Tum', Kapoor shares that she is very fond of cooking as well.

"I love that cooking give me a chance to be creative and indulge in some play time. I adore losing myself in the rituals of chopping, stirring and tasting. I personally enjoy spending 30 minutes in the kitchen preparing new cuisine will put me in a much calmer, less frazzled mood than sitting on the couch for the same amount of time. Plus it gives me an opportunity to nurture my family and friends. To express my love and take care of them," Kapoor tells us.

The actress reveals that getting positive response encouraged her to further explore the art of cooking.

"As much as I’d like to think that all these lofty benefits were what first got me into cooking, really, it was the praise. Hearing the words ‘this is amazing’ was a huge motivator for me to keep spending time in the kitchen when I was learning to cook and still is. I enjoy treating my co-stars too on my set," shares the actress.

On work front, Kapoor will also be seen in upcoming Bollywood film, 'Shehzada' directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead role. Shalini will be seen playing of the sister-in-law of Kartik Aaryan and will have an important part in the narrative.

Taking about her 2022 resolution she says, "Once you’re done with your year-end reflection for the year that’s ending, it’s time to look forward to the year that’s about to start. For me 2022 will be a learning time, I had set my resolution to learn something new every day in order to have a better understanding of the world and how it works. Fortunately, the internet makes it incredibly easy to learn new things. I also wish to spend more time in nature. I feel covid-19 has somehow caged us. but we humans were not made to be cooped up inside all day. I hope the virus now rest and we enjoy spending some time in nature, it makes you happier, it boosts your immune system, and it even makes you more creative."

Kapoor, has been part of many shows like ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’, ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Swaragini’, ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ among others.