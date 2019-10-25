Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Shah Rukh Khan Shares Monochrome Photo With Gauri Khan On Wedding Anniversary; Says 'Seems Like Yesterday'

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Monochrome Photo With Gauri Khan On Wedding Anniversary; Says 'Seems Like Yesterday'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary today, and so, SRK shared an adorable photo of the two.

25 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Shah Rukh Khan Shares Monochrome Photo With Gauri Khan On Wedding Anniversary; Says 'Seems Like Yesterday'
Shah Rukh Khan Shares Monochrome Photo With Gauri Khan On Wedding Anniversary; Says 'Seems Like Yesterday'
outlookindia.com
2019-10-25T11:53:38+0530

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991, and ever since, the two have been the definition of what forever looks like. They have three kids from their marriage, namely - Suhana Khan, Ayan Khan, and of course, their little munchkin AbRam Khan. The 5 of them make for a happy family, and we often see them spending quality time with each other, making sure they are around enough.

Today, as the two complete 28 years together, Shah Rukh decided to share an adorable photo of the two, with an all the more adorable caption. He shared a monochrome picture of himself with Gauri, and wrote, "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been spending time with his family, and recently, they were headed out for a family getaway and were snapped together. On the work front, he was last seen in Zero, and is yet to make an official announcement about his next film, which fans are hoping shall happen soon, sometime on or around his birthday.

(Source:pinkvilla.com)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
India Entertainment Bollywood Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Sayani Gupta To Host The MAMI 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement