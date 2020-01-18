Shabana Azmi Injured In Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Rushed To Hospital

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, official said.
The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.
She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said.
