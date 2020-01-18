Shabana Azmi Injured In Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Rushed To Hospital

January 18, 2020
The accident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which Shabana Azmi was traveling rammed into a truck

PTI 18 January 2020
Actress Shabana Azmi got injured after her car rammed into a truck from behind on Pune-Mumbai expressway
Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, official said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said.

PTI Shabana Azmi Arts & Entertainment

