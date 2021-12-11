Scarlett Johansson Talks About Her Newborn Son, Says He Is 'Making All the Fun Discoveries Like Feet'

Scarlett Johansson is enjoying every moment she spends with her four-month-old son Cosmo. In an interview with People, the 37-year-old actress said he is doing 'great' and is currently 'making all the fun discoveries' that newborns make.

"It's the best," she says, teasing, "I mean, feet, who knew? There they are. Life-changing." The actress says Cosmo does "everything" when it comes to his tiny toes, sharing that he'll "stare at them, pull on them, chew on them. It's just unbelievable. She continues. "I mean, can you imagine you never realized you had feet and then you looked down, and there they are? You're like, 'Whoa.' "

Meanwhile, Johansson is married to Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost, 39, who she married in October 2020. Although this is Jost's first child, Johansson has a seven-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy. Her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, 39, is the father of her child. The former couple divorced in 2017 after only three years of marriage. According to PEOPLE, when it comes to Rose Dorothy, Johansson claimed that she only recently found that her mother is a Hollywood A-lister.

Johansson's voiceover performance in the forthcoming animated film 'Sing 2,' which opens in cinemas on December 22nd, has piqued the seven-year- old's interest.

"Although it's probably more abstract to her. Like she just recently figured out how animated movies work because that's kind of a surreal, kind of concept," she said.

Meanwhile, 'Sing 2' hits theaters on December 22.