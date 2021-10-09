Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Sayani Gupta Is Grateful For A Working Birthday

The actress is busy shooting for her upcoming web series and feels blessed for being able to do what she likes on her special day.

Sayani Gupta Is Grateful For A Working Birthday
Actress Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta Is Grateful For A Working Birthday
2021-10-09T15:15:49+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 3:15 pm

Actress Sayani Gupta is busy these days shooting for the third season of popular web series 'Four More Shots Please!'. She is enjoying the shoot so much, that even on her birthday on Saturday, she will have celebrations on set.

While many actors would like to enjoy their birthdays on vacation, for Sayani, who turns 36 today, the best birthday is the one where she can work and do what she loves the most - acting.

While talking about her birthday plans, Sayani tells us: "There is nothing that excites me more than working on a project and being on a set. I am thrilled to do what I love on my birthday. It is one of the best feelings. Also, I get to spend the day with a team I adore! Honestly, it's a blessing to be working and doing what you love doing. And I can only be grateful."

The actress is known for her performance in films such as 'Margarita With A Straw', 'Jolly LLB 2' and more recently in the Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Pagglait'.

In the coming time, besides 'Four More Shots Please!', Sayani will also be next seen in the third season of popular web series 'Inside Edge'.

