Sara Ali Khan's Honest Confessions On Her Competition With Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Radhika Madan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan stated that she does not feel insecure about forging friendships with her contemporaries, actresses Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Radhika Madan, with whom she has bonded individually. In a recent interview, she admitted that competition exists, but the young actresses have bonded over their shared experience of starting out around the same time and having their new careers harmed by the pandemic.

In a recent interview with Radio Jockey Siddharth Kannan, Khan states in Hindi, “We have a lot in common, We are young actors, and we’ve lost important years to Covid-19. This is something that only we can express to each other; there’s an understanding we have with each other that we don’t have with others. Of course, there is competition, but if you know who you are, and if you stay true to yourself, there’s no harm.”

Sara also stated that her relationship with her father and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has' stood the test of time' and that he has always been there for her. “He’s my father, and I love him,” she said, adding, “That’s something that hasn’t changed with time.”

She also admitted that she never got the chance to visit her father on set while he was working with actor Akshay Kumar, who is now her co-star in 'Atrangi Re'.

In the 1990s, Saif Ali Khan and Kumar collaborated on several films, including 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' and 'Tu Chor Main Sipahi'.

She stated that her favourite recent 'Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar' collaboration is 'Tashan', but she admitted that the song 'Chhaliya', starring Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was her biggest takeaway from that film. While working on the film, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love and eventually got married in 2012.

“I enjoyed 'Tashan' a lot, even though Kareena in Chhaliya was my takeaway. Shouldn’t say that about your co-actor or your father, so I don’t know,” Sara Ali Khan laughed.

Furthermore, the actress stated that she attempted to emulate Kareena Kapoor Khan's professionalism. “For me, Kareena is a living example of ‘once an actor always an actor',” said Sara Ali Khan.

Actor Dhanush also appears in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. On Friday, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar. This would be Sara Ali Khan's second film in a row to make its direct streaming debut, following 'Coolie No. 1' last year. She made her feature film debut in 2018 with 'Kedarnath', and she followed it up with 'Simmba' and director Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal Reboot'.