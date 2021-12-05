Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan 'Lost A Lot Of Confidence' After The Failure Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

After her 2020 film 'Love Aaj Kal' didn't do well at the box office, actress Sara Ali Khan reveals that the following lockdown only made things difficult for her.

Sara Ali Khan 'Lost A Lot Of Confidence' After The Failure Of 'Love Aaj Kal'
Actress Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re'. | Instagram/Saraalikhan95

Trending

Sara Ali Khan 'Lost A Lot Of Confidence' After The Failure Of 'Love Aaj Kal'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T17:58:52+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 5:58 pm

Actress Sara Ali Khan is excited about her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re'. Not just because she is being directed by acclaimed storyteller Aanand L Rai but also because this film comes after a point where she was caught in a rather anxious state of mind.

Khan's film 'Love Aaj Kal' released in February 2020,  after her two hits 'Simmba' and 'Kedarnath'. However, the Imtiaz Ali directorial didn't perform as expected at the box office. Soon after India was locked down due to Covid 19 pandemic. By then she had already signed 'Atrangi Re' in which her character is that of a Bihari girl called Rinku.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Talking about how the lockdown played on her mind, the actress tells Outlook, "They (thoughts) were very disturbing because 'Love Aaj Kal' released and then I went into a lockdown. Luckily, I had shot a little with Aanand Ji and the only thing that kept me going was 'Atrangi Re'. I knew that when the lockdown will end, I will again go back on the sets with Aanand Ji. That's the only thing that motivated me.  After 'Love Aaj Kal released', I had lost quite a lot of confidence  because I was touted as the next big star after 'Simmba' and then I was suddenly brought down after 'Love Aaj Kal'."

The actress adds, "That's when Aanand ji said that 'Love Aaj Kal was flop for Sara but not for my Rinku. So, my Rinku can't suffer and you have to get it back together and you have got to kill it'."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The 26-year-old actress, grand-daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Has she learnt to deal with setbacks and accomplishments from her parents?

"My father gave 17 flops before he gave his hit again and he really learnt from that. I have seen that in my own life in the past three years, the way I have been treated before 'Kedarnath', after 'Simmba', after 'Love Aaj Kal'... Of Course from the media and the audience it is expected but  on a personal note it was different, the way I was treated at a dinner table was different and that's sad but it's true. So you learn to develop a thick skin," says the actress, who is made her Bollywood debut with 2018 film 'Kedarnath'.

Khan, who will share screen for the first time with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in 'Atrangi Re', knows how to deal with any major or minor failures in life.

She says, "You have to deal with it." and quickly adds, "You can't let it bring you down but you can't ignore it and understand why it didn't work, embrace it, hope to do better next time and come in with the same excitement and enthusiasm, which you would have had, if the film worked and just go out there and kill it."

Tags

Yashika Mathur Sara Ali Khan New Delhi Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Walt Disney Birthday: Seven Iconic Disney Characters That Made Our Childhood Awesome

Walt Disney Birthday: Seven Iconic Disney Characters That Made Our Childhood Awesome

Poetries On Dissent: Protests Through Poets' Eyes

Fashion And Hip Hop – A Bond Made For Life

Baba Sehgal: Rappers Today Are Scared To Try Something New

Rakhi Sawant: I’m Nervous And Scared As My Husband Has Never Faced The Camera

Kriti Sanon Has A Terrific Reaction On Being Called The Female Aamir Khan

Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away At 67; Celebs Pay A Heartfelt Tribute

Ana De Armas Joins Chris Evans In Apple film 'Ghosted' Soon After Scarlett Johansson Exits

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man' to begin shoot in early 2022

Robbie Williams' biopic 'Better Man' to begin shoot in early 2022

Top Honors For Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah and Hansal Mehta At Asian Academy Awards

Top Honors For Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah and Hansal Mehta At Asian Academy Awards

Adivi Sesh: Privileged To Interact With Soldiers Across The Nation And Learn Their Life Stories

Adivi Sesh: Privileged To Interact With Soldiers Across The Nation And Learn Their Life Stories

'<em>UN Sun Kahan Hai?</em> ' Where Is UN Sun, The Most Popular Musician Of Shillong?

'UN Sun Kahan Hai? ' Where Is UN Sun, The Most Popular Musician Of Shillong?

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir: Tosa Maidan Blast Victims Still Await Compensation

Kashmir: Tosa Maidan Blast Victims Still Await Compensation

Naseer Ganai / While the Army and Airforce vacated the Tosa Maidan meadow as a firing range back in 2014, the victims of the deadly explosions are yet to receive their compensation.

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 3/27 Puts India On Top At Day 3 Stumps

2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 3/27 Puts India On Top At Day 3 Stumps

Koushik Paul / At the end of Day 3, New Zealand are struggling at 140/5 with 400 more runs to win the second Test in Mumbai. Daryl Mitchell scored a fighting 60. Catch the IND vs NZ highlights here.

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

Outlook Web Desk / World Soil Day was first celebrated on December 5th 2014, 7 years ago. This year's theme is, 'Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity'.

Advertisement