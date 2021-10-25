Sanjay Gupta Says Bollywood's Silence Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Arrest Is 'Shameful'

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, took to Twitter on Monday and slammed the Hindi film industry for not coming out in the open to support Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

He said he found the “astute silence of the film industry” nothing but “shameful”.

Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry.

He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry.

And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 25, 2021

Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga…

Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge??? — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, actress Ananya Pandey, who is expected to appear before the agency in their office in Mumbai today, for the third time. On Friday, she was reportedly grilled over some 'suspicious financial transactions' by the NCB. On Thursday, the 22-year-old was questioned about her WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, after a raid at her house earlier that day.

Another report claimed that the house help who was questioned by NCB is believed to have peddled drugs to Aryan at the behest of Ananya Panday. Another report claimed that Panday was 'reprimanded' by Sameer Wankhede over arriving late for questioning at the NCB office. She was told by Sameer Wankhede that NCB is not a 'production house' and is a government agency.

An NCB team led by Wankhede earlier this month allegedly seized drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast following which Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. His bail application is likely to be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26.

