Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director

Actor Sanjay Dutt has urged residents of director Rajkumar Hirani's hometown of Nagpur to pressure him to create a third 'Munna Bhai' film. Dutt has appeared in two of Hirani's blockbuster 'Munna Bhai' flicks, and a third has long been rumoured.

The first 'Munna Bhai' film, which was released in 2003, marked the start of a new era in Dutt's career. It presented the hilarious story of a local thug who changes his ways after defrauding his way into a medical college. In 2006, a successful sequel, 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai,' was released.

According to a report by Indian Express, at an event organised in Nagur to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the first film, Dutt said, “I am tired of requesting Raju Hirani many times. Since he hails from Nagpur, I appeal to Nagpurians to press him to make Munna Bhai 3.” At the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav at Ishwar Deshmukh College, his words were allegedly met with thunderous acclaim.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama earlier this year, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra stated he must be 'crazy' for not having already completed a 'Munna Bhai 3,' a film that would earn him 'crores.' He explained that the delay is due to the fact that he has yet to see a script that he loves.

Previously, Dutt's co-star in the series, Arshad Warsi, told Hindustan Times that he believes the third film is doomed. Fans should unite and 'threaten' Chopra and Hirani, he suggested. “I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so,” he said.