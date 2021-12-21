Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director

The first 'Munna Bhai' film, which was released in 2003, marked the start of a new era in Dutt's career. It presented the hilarious story of a local thug who changes his ways after defrauding his way into a medical college.

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director
'Munna Bhai' poster and Rajkumar Hirani. | Instagram

Trending

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T14:21:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 2:21 pm

Actor Sanjay Dutt has urged residents of director Rajkumar Hirani's hometown of Nagpur to pressure him to create a third 'Munna Bhai' film. Dutt has appeared in two of Hirani's blockbuster 'Munna Bhai' flicks, and a third has long been rumoured.

The first 'Munna Bhai' film, which was released in 2003, marked the start of a new era in Dutt's career. It presented the hilarious story of a local thug who changes his ways after defrauding his way into a medical college. In 2006, a successful sequel, 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai,' was released.

According to a report by Indian Express, at an event organised in Nagur to celebrate the 19th anniversary of the first film, Dutt said, “I am tired of requesting Raju Hirani many times. Since he hails from Nagpur, I appeal to Nagpurians to press him to make Munna Bhai 3.” At the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav at Ishwar Deshmukh College, his words were allegedly met with thunderous acclaim.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama earlier this year, producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra stated he must be 'crazy' for not having already completed a 'Munna Bhai 3,' a film that would earn him 'crores.' He explained that the delay is due to the fact that he has yet to see a script that he loves.

Previously, Dutt's co-star in the series, Arshad Warsi, told Hindustan Times that he believes the third film is doomed. Fans should unite and 'threaten' Chopra and Hirani, he suggested. “I don’t know. I don’t think it is going to work. It’s been a bit too long. Raju is busy with other things. I don’t think so,” he said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sanjay Dutt Arshad Warsi Rajkumar Hirani Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

James Franco Admits To Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says He Had Sex Addiction

James Franco Admits To Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says He Had Sex Addiction

Hrithik Roshan To Be Seen With ‘Shoot The Hero’ Star Samantha Lockwood In His Next?

Shruti Hassan On Father Kamal Hassan's Covid-19 Diagnosis: He Was Super Safe But Still Contracted It

SS Thaman Squashes Reports Saying He Bagged Music For ‘Radhe Shyam’

Five Highest-Grossing Films Of 2021: Chinese Films Win The Global Box Office Collections

Amidst Omicron Threat 40000 Fans To Attend Trailer Launch Event Of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pens A Sweet Note For Her Parents Post Panama Paper Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Seen On Set For First Time After Aryan Khan's Bail- See Pic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

Farman Haider Enjoys Playing Negative Characters More

Farman Haider Enjoys Playing Negative Characters More

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

Outlook Web Desk / There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Several people have been injured and two are dead.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement