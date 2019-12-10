Sania Mirza's Sister To Tie The Knot With Azharuddin's Son In December

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza put all rumours to rest surrounding her younger sister's wedding plans and confirmed that Anam Mirza will be marrying former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son, Asad.
"She (Anam) is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited. She is marrying a lovely boy. His name is Asad and he happens to be the son of Mohammad Azharuddin and we are really excited about it," Sania was quoted as saying by Times of India on Saturday.
Anam Mirza, who is seven years younger than Sania, had shared pictures from her bachelorette party in Paris last month. But rumours about Anam and Asad's relationship had started doing the rounds ever since Sania posted a picture with Asad in March and captioned it, "Family".
