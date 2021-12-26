Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sands Of Time - Part 5 | What A Female Superhero Film From The 40s Had To Do With India’s First Openly Gay Film

India’s first superhero film starred a woman, a masked vigilante born 4 years before Batman. 50 years later, India’s first gay film was made. How are the two connected?

Sands Of Time - Part 5 | What A Female Superhero Film From The 40s Had To Do With India’s First Openly Gay Film

Trending

Sands Of Time - Part 5 | What A Female Superhero Film From The 40s Had To Do With India’s First Openly Gay Film
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T10:59:25+05:30
Amborish Roychoudhury

Amborish Roychoudhury

More stories from Amborish Roychoudhury
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 10:59 am

She was India’s first caped crusader and she was created a good 4 years before Batman was conceived for the first time by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. Batman first appeared on the pages of Detective Comics (later DC) on March 30, 1939. Hunterwali released in Indian cinema halls around May 1935. The posters screamed, “Wadia Movietones presents Hunterwali, featuring Fearless Nadia”. It featured a woman sporting a mask, hot pants and boots, wielding a whip with abandon. Thereby a superstar and an abiding franchise was born. On the screen, Fearless Nadia was swashbuckling her way to glory, handling whips, guns and swords with equal panache, and displaying acrobatics the average Indian had never witnessed.

Born In Australia to a Scotsman father and a Greek mother, Mary Ann Evans washed up on the shores of Bombay in 1913. Her father, employed by the British Army, was posted in India. When her father was killed in action, she was shipped off to the Northwest Frontier Province of undivided India, an area which is now known as the Khyber Pakhtunwala province of Pakistan. Growing up in the midst of tribals, warriors and battle-worn animals, Mary picked up skills like horse riding, hunting, shooting and fishing. She could also sing and dance with equal dexterity, which held her in good stead later.

Within a few years, she was back in Bombay, participating in a ballet dance troupe and making her living doing odd jobs. She also found employment at the Zarco Circus. It was one of her performances that drew her to the brothers Jamshed Wadia and Homi Wadia, who had just started a cinema studio called Wadia Movietone. Moviemaking was this shiny new trade which many enterprising youngsters across the country were warming up to, and the Wadia brothers were no exception. Their family was in the shipbuilding business, but Jamshed, known in the annals of film history as the visionary J.B.H. Wadia, chose to opt for this new trade which was just shaping up.

Related Stories

Sands Of Time - Part 4 | Bollywood’s Affair With Superman: When Duryodhan Became Clark Kent

Sands of time - Part III: When Shah Rukh Khan Met Fyodor Dostoevsky

Sands Of Time - Part 2 | Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Sands of Time - Part I: The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Wadias teamed up with Mary. By this time, she had started using a stage name - Nadia. J.B.H picked it up, and whipped up the sensational title “Fearless Nadia”. In the first few films, she played walk-on roles with a few lines of dialogue, which gave her an opportunity to brush up her Hindi and Urdu. Come 1935, and Wadia Movietone launched Fearless Nadia with a bang, in a film called Hunterwali, “hunter” being an allusion to the whip she carried. The mask and general demeanour was modeled after Douglas Fairbank’s Zorro, but all in all Hunterwali was a fresh new masked vigilante. The film gave her abilities a free rein, allowing her to pull off stunts like jumping atop a moving carriage, and fighting goons while astride her horse. She did all her own stunts and did them with great flourish. The concept of stunt doubles didn’t exist, and the there were no green screens or CGI to spice things up. She jumped, hopped, rode, cycled, and even had a fierce battle cry of her own. For the next decade or so, Nadia appeared in film after film, playing various versions of the masked vigilante or warrior princess, showcasing breathtaking daredevilry on screen. In 1943, there was a sequel to the original Hunterwali called Hunterwali ki Beti, in which Nadia played the daughter as well.

By the 1940s, Wadia Movietone was past its prime, unable to keep up with the fast-changing world of moviemaking. Legend has it that when the studio was up for grabs, V. Shantaram bought it ans set up his own Rajkamal Kalamandir there. Jamshed and Homi split, and Nadia went home with Homi. In 1961, Nadia and Homi were married. Homi established his own banner called Basant Pictures. In his heydays, J.B.H. Wadia patronised many new faces who went on to make a splash in the industry, including the likes of Feroz Khan, Mumtaz, Helen, Rekha, Prithviraj Kapoor. But with Hunterwali and Fearless Nadia, J.B.H. had challenged gender stereotyping even before the Hindi filmy trope of the “sati-savitri-suhagan” had taken shape and dominated mainstream cinema for decades thereafter.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

For the next half-a-century, one doesn’t hear a lot about Wadia Movietone. It was a sepia-tinted picture on the moth-eaten pages of Bollywood history. It was in the early 1990s that JBH’s grandson Riyad Vinci Wadia revived the banner, and he did it by demolishing gender stereotypes of a whole different kind. For the longest time - for entire decades - Indian cinema blissfully refused to have anything to do with homosexual relationships. It was as if it as if the LGBT experience was never a part of fundamental human experience. In popular cinema, the third gender existed only to evoke laughter, disgust or (eventually) menace. Back in the 70s, the New Wave promised to shake the foundations of society by telling stories of the marginalised and the oppressed. Even then, none of these path-breaking filmmakers even tried to talk about queers.

There was just one film from 1971 which resurfaced many years later in 2020 at a Berlin film archive, called Badnam Basti which hinted at two males characters being in a relationship. Though suffering from choppy execution, it handled the subject - adapted from a Hindi novel by Kamleshwar Prasad Saxena - with a sensitive palette. But presumably to avoid an uproar, the relationship is not directly dealt with - only indicated through some scenes of physical proximity. Though the film did get some positive reviews when it came out, there is nothing to indicate that the critics or social commentators of the day even gauged that it is a film dealing with homosexuality in any way.

Riyad Vinci Wadia

Back to the 90s. Riyad Vinci Wadia came upon a poetry collection called One day I locked my flat in Soul City by writer and gay rights activist R. Raj Rao. By this time, Riyad had made a documentary about Nadia called Fearless: The Hunterwali Story (1993) which was widely acclaimed. He now wanted to make a film around the gay experience in Bombay, and release it under the banner of Wadia Movietone. This was the time when a conversation about queer rights and legalization of homosexuality in India had begun to heat up. Riyad invited R. Raj Rao to work on a gay-themed script, but it had to be put on the back burner for lack of funds. While they waited for this to materialise, Rao came up with another collection of poems called Bomgay. This gave Riyad an idea. Why not make a short film about the poems at a shoestring budget? Getting actors who’d like to play openly gay characters on screen (there was a lovemaking scene in a library) was not an easy task, especially in the 90s. Riyad knew some names in the advertising industry - he pulled a few strings and finally got hold of some models and actors who were ready to experiment. Finally, Rahul Bose, Kushal Punjabi and R. Raj Rao himself featured in the film, also called Bomgay.

The film was a collection of six segments, showcasing different aspects of the life of gay men in Mumbai, cruising in public toilets, railway tracks and maidan, constantly at the risk of being ostracised. It flows with the poetry of Rao being a constant companion to what unfolds on screen. There’s no shying away from anything…whether it’s the sex, the exploitation, the prejudice, the shaming, the legalese, everything is dealt with front and centre. It’s unabashedly candid, and yet absolutely beautiful in its execution. Bomgay found only a limited release in India, but it traveled a number of film festivals across the world, and made quite a splash in Indian media of the time.

Riyad passed away in 2003, barely 36 years old. With him, his grandfather’s banner flew high one more time. 

Tags

Amborish Roychoudhury Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

BTS: RM And Jin Also Test Positive For Covid-19 After Suga

BTS: RM And Jin Also Test Positive For Covid-19 After Suga

Harnaaz Sandhu Is Open To Star In A DC Movie As Catwoman

‘Atrangi Re’ Movie Review: Dhanush Steals The Show In This Twisted Love Triangle

Book Excerpt | 'Waiting For The Dust To Settle'

Ain Dubai Lights Up With Netflix Film 'Minnal Murali'

Festive Reading List: Top 10 Books To Read This X'Mas That Are NOT 'The Christmas Carol'

Sunny Leone's Music Video 'Madhuban' Receives Major Backlash; Netizens React

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies, Says 'They're Real Art'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kabir Khan Would Give His 'Right Arm To Do A Film With Salman Khan Again'

Kabir Khan Would Give His 'Right Arm To Do A Film With Salman Khan Again'

Sriram Raghavan's Next Titled 'Merry Christmas', Will Team Up With Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Sriram Raghavan's Next Titled 'Merry Christmas', Will Team Up With Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Celebs From Around The Globe Wish Fans A Merry Christmas

Celebs From Around The Globe Wish Fans A Merry Christmas

Ariana Grande Deletes Twitter Account Ahead Of Christmas

Ariana Grande Deletes Twitter Account Ahead Of Christmas

Read More from Outlook

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

Ashutosh Sharma / In view of the growing Omicron threat, PM Modi said that India will soon start the booster dose for people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities as per recommendation from health experts from January 10.

Why It Is IND's Best Chance To Win A Test Series In South Africa - Statistical Preview

Why It Is IND's Best Chance To Win A Test Series In South Africa - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / The first South Africa vs India Test starts in Centurion on Sunday. This is the third SA vs IND Test at SuperSport Park and India have lost both the previous games.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement