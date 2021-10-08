Samantha Prabhu Thanks Fans For Defending Her Against 'Relentless attacks' After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Friday, addressed the rumours around the reasons behind her divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya. In an Instagram story, she thanked fans for being emotionally invested her well-being and supporting her. She said that the attacks on her have been relentless.

In a heartfelt note she shared on social media, the 'Family Man 2' actress wrote, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am a opportunist and now that I have had abortions."

She continued,"A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Earlier on Friday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had put up another Instagram story, quoting author Farida D, asking why are women constantly questioned morally. Her post read, "If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we as a society fundamentally have no morals"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced separation on October 2 after four years of marriage. The estranged coupled said that they are parting ways to pursue their own paths. Ever since, fans have been contemplating the reasons behind their separation.