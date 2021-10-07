Samantha Ruth Prabhu Becomes The Most Popular Actress In The Telugu Film Industry On Social Media

Popular Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become the most popular actor on social media, according to a recent survey. According to reports, the 34-year-old has beaten the likes of Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and others.

Kajal Aggarwal, Anushka Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna follow Samantha Prabhu in the list of most popular actresses in the Telugu film industry.

The actress, who recently announced separation from actor Naga Chaitanya after almost four years of marriage, is currently busy with multiple projects including ‘Shaakuntalam’ and others.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had announced her split from her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, on social media last week.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths . We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support (sic),” she had written.