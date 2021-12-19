Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Salman Khan Welcomes Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor And Remo D'Souza For A Spectacular Night On 'Bigg Boss 15'

'Bigg Boss 15' host and actor Salman Khan was in a celebratory mood as he welcomed actress Sunny Leone, singer Kanika Kapoor and choreographer, Remo D'Souza, on the show.

Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor, Remo D'Souza and Salman Khan. | PR Handout

2021-12-19T10:29:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 10:29 am

While Bollywood actor and host of 'Bigg Boss 15', Salman Khan was seen reprimanding the housemates for the chaos they had created recently, he was also seen reunited with the 'Race 3' choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, as well as actress Sunny Leone and singer Kanika Kapoor.

Khan was furious at contestants Ritesh Singh and Abhijit Bichukale for their unacceptable behaviour this week, particularly with contestants Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In response to Singh's demeaning behaviour towards Sawant, Khan asks, "Kya faayda tumhari education ka, agar tumko nahi pata hai ke apni patni se kaise baat karte hai? (What is the use of your education, if you do not know how to talk to your wife?)"

As Leone and Kapoor had a gala time dancing, singing, and acting with  Khan, the mood of the show made a shift. Khan and Leone competed in a ball toss game, with Kapoor who later punished the loser. Leone and Kapoor also made their way into the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, where they made the contestants dance, play beach basketball, and sip some mocktails. In 'Dance ka Biggest Dangal,'  Khan and  D'Souza pitted the housemates against each other. The competition concluded with Khan and D'Souza performing a rendition of 'Jeene ke hai Chaar Din,' but with a twist.

Salman Khan Remo D'Souza Sunny Leone Kanika Kapoor India Mumbai Dance TV Reality Shows Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
