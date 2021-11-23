Salman Khan: I Don't think That Era Of Stars Will Go

Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Salman Khan is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth', which co-stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Salman Khan talking about stardom, hard work and the younger generation

2021-11-23T23:06:15+05:30
Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:06 pm

Over the  recent years, the emergence of OTT has provided  multiple artists with a newfound platform and success, regardless of their star value. The trend has also sparked much debate about whether the rise of OTT signals the end of stardom and its purpose in the Hindi film industry.  Actor Salman Khan, revered as one of  the most commercially hit  star in Bollywood,  recently said that stardom will never die.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Khan was asked if this is the last era of superstardom and if stardom will now be determined by the selection of the right kind of films. He highlighted the co-dependency of stardom with the value added component of making the apt artistic choices. 

Khan said, “We will go, somebody else will come up. I don't think that era of stars will go. It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life, and more. It's a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom,” 

Furthermore, he expresses his concern over the  next generation and their candid yet casual takes  towards stardom and hardwork by stating .

 “I have been hearing this for the last four generations, 'ki yeh last generation hain (this is the last generation of stars).' We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easy. We will not hand it over to them. 'Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo (work hard, we are working hard at the age of 50 and above, you should also work it up and work hard  to achieve success).”

The actor is actively promoting the show 'Bigg Boss 15', and his last feature film presence was in  'Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai' 

 

Salman Khan
