Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Salman Khan Shares How Brother In Law, Aayush Sharma Was Introduced To The Family By Sister Arpita Khan

Salman Khan spoke up about how his brother in law Aayush Sharma, with whom he is doing 'Antim', was introduced to the entire family by his sister Arpita Khan.

2021-11-24T19:57:57+05:30
Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 7:57 pm

'Antim: The Final Truth', starring Salman Khan, will be released in theatres on November 26. Salman plays Rajveer Singh, a cop in the film, which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In a recent press interview, the Bollywood superstar discussed his plans to create his own cop universe and his collaboration with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

"'Dabangg 3's DOP (director of photography) Mahesh Limaye, who directed the original film, told me the story ('Mulshi Pattern'). Later, when I was at my farmhouse, I saw the Marathi film. In the film, there is a cop character who I really liked. However, I noticed that they had abandoned his character in the middle of the story. I realised there were two characters (a cop and a gangster) who started out in the same circumstance but ended up on opposite sides of the law. Both characters, in my opinion, needed equal attention. That's when I decided to make the film from the perspective of a cop," said Salman Khan.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actor spoke highly of Aayush Sharma. He also went on to recall how the two met and his introduction through sister Arpita Khan in an interview with Indian Express. 

"We were doing this film earlier. We still have the script. It was for me but I had passed that age. The title of the film was 'My Punjabi Nikaah'. So Sohail came to me saying that they are planning to look for somebody else. Sohail then told me that he has seen this guy at the gym and thinks he is ideal for the character. So, after two days, I told him to sign that guy and go ahead, but Sohail told me that he’s not been coming to the gym. He used to be regular and then suddenly we couldn’t find him. Then one day Arpita called. I stay just one floor below her, but since she called us, we all went to meet her. And, we see this boy standing with Arpita, my father and mother. We had seen him around earlier too. And then Arpita said, ‘Dad, I want to marry him.’ I asked her if he is the guy from the gym, she said yes. I asked Sohail if he is the same guy he thought for his film, he said yes. So I told him, ‘ab toh main free mein film banaunga (I’ll make the film for free with him)," Khan said.

Salman Khan Mahesh Manjrekar Aayush Sharma Bollywood
