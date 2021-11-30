Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan On Why 'Antim' Had A Dull Opening At The Box-Office

The 'Dabangg' star said since there was a perception that he is only performing a cameo in the film, the audience presumably shirked away from seeing the film initially in theatres.

Salman Khan On Why 'Antim' Had A Dull Opening At The Box-Office
Salman Khan talks about 'Antim' dull opening at the box-office. | Instagram/ @beingsalmankhan

Trending

Salman Khan On Why 'Antim' Had A Dull Opening At The Box-Office
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T17:48:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 5:48 pm

'Antim The Final Truth' featuring Salman Khan was released in cinemas on 26 November but unlike any other Salman khan film, 'Antim' was struggling on its opening day. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, after three days, the film has collected Rs 18.61 crore as it recorded growth on Saturday and Sunday. The film is expected to have made about Rs 2.5-3 crore on Monday, as per reports.

Khan opened up regarding the film’s average box office numbers with The Times of India and said that since there was a perception that the 'Dabangg' star is only performing a cameo in the film, the audience presumably shirked away from seeing the film initially in theatres. However, the actor pointed out that he is playing a lead role in the film. He said, “I think it is doing much better because of the word of mouth that I am in the film. Earlier people thought I was there in the film for only 5-15 minutes. However, it is untrue. That rumour died down after people watched the movie.”

He added, “We will also be travelling to a few states like Gujarat, Delhi, to promote the movie so the perception will change. Aayush will be promoting the movie in Mumbai. We have decided few days ago that he should promote it well in the city, but maybe he will join us for one or two cities. First, we will go then Aayush will go to these places. We will go to Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.”

'Antim: The Final Truth' is a remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern.' In the movie, Salman Khan is seen playing the character of a Sikh cop. The ripped avatars and action scenes of the lead actors have earned much attention on social media. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan.

'Antim' has been directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also stars television actor Mahima Makwana and Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Aayush Sharma Mahesh Manjrekar Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Balakrishna’s Talk Show 'Unstoppable With NBK' Surpasses 4 Million Views On OTT

Balakrishna’s Talk Show 'Unstoppable With NBK' Surpasses 4 Million Views On OTT

Kay Kay Menon: Nothing Is Permanent, Neither Success Nor Defeat

Vinil Mathew On Working With Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra

Sanya Malhotra Talks About Her Heart-Wrenching Breakup

Tom Burke Replaces Yahya Abdul Mateen II In 'Mad Max' Spin-Off 'Furiosa'

'Ranveer Singh's '83' Is A Blockbuster,' Say Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, R Madhavan, And Other Celebs

'Jurassic World' Director JA Bayona To Make Survival Thriller 'Society Of The Snow' For Netflix

Salman Khan Hosts A Special Screening of 'Antim' For Underprivileged Children At Gaiety Galaxy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bradley Cooper Reveals He Was Held At Knifepoint On A New York City Subway

Bradley Cooper Reveals He Was Held At Knifepoint On A New York City Subway

Channing Tatum And Steven Soderbergh Reunite For 'Magic Mike 3'

Channing Tatum And Steven Soderbergh Reunite For 'Magic Mike 3'

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Fights Umar Riaz For Getting Into Physical Fight With Husband Ritesh

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Fights Umar Riaz For Getting Into Physical Fight With Husband Ritesh

Tom Holland Will Stay In MCU For Another Trilogy Says 'Spider-Man' Producer

Tom Holland Will Stay In MCU For Another Trilogy Says 'Spider-Man' Producer

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

Jayanta Oinam / Will the IPL team owners value loyalty, performance, or a combination of both while retaining players? As the drama unfolds, follow live updates here.

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to meet the leadership of the Shiv Sena and NCP in the backdrop of her deliberate decision not to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Advertisement