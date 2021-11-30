Salman Khan On Why 'Antim' Had A Dull Opening At The Box-Office

'Antim The Final Truth' featuring Salman Khan was released in cinemas on 26 November but unlike any other Salman khan film, 'Antim' was struggling on its opening day. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, after three days, the film has collected Rs 18.61 crore as it recorded growth on Saturday and Sunday. The film is expected to have made about Rs 2.5-3 crore on Monday, as per reports.

Khan opened up regarding the film’s average box office numbers with The Times of India and said that since there was a perception that the 'Dabangg' star is only performing a cameo in the film, the audience presumably shirked away from seeing the film initially in theatres. However, the actor pointed out that he is playing a lead role in the film. He said, “I think it is doing much better because of the word of mouth that I am in the film. Earlier people thought I was there in the film for only 5-15 minutes. However, it is untrue. That rumour died down after people watched the movie.”

He added, “We will also be travelling to a few states like Gujarat, Delhi, to promote the movie so the perception will change. Aayush will be promoting the movie in Mumbai. We have decided few days ago that he should promote it well in the city, but maybe he will join us for one or two cities. First, we will go then Aayush will go to these places. We will go to Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.”

'Antim: The Final Truth' is a remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern.' In the movie, Salman Khan is seen playing the character of a Sikh cop. The ripped avatars and action scenes of the lead actors have earned much attention on social media. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan.

'Antim' has been directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also stars television actor Mahima Makwana and Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.