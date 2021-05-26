Salman Khan Files Defamation Suit Against Actor Kamaal Khan Over Latter’s Radhe Review

Taking objection to actor Kamaal R Khan’s review of the new Hindi film ‘Radhe’, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday filed a defamation case against the former in a Mumbai court.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, directed by Prabhu Deva stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Salman Khan’s legal team sent a notice regarding the complaint to Kamaal Khan yesterday.

Responding to the developments, the latter tweeted, " I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today.”

As per the notice, Salman Khan's legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

