Salman Khan Announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'; SS Rajamouli's Father To Write The Sequel

On December 19, Salman Khan officially confirmed the sequel to his hit film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.'

Khan announced the forthcoming 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel during the 'RRR' event in Mumbai, which was attended by SS Rajamouli, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Karan Johar. Khan further said that the sequel's script has already been penned by Vijayendra Prasad.

During the 'RRR' event, Salman Khan made the surprising revelation while discussing how SS Rajamouli's father gave him one of his best flicks. Responding to it, filmmaker Karan Johar asked the actor, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?”

Khan in return said, “Yes, Karan”. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office in India and is presently among the top 5 grosser of Bollywood.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had disclosed that he was trying to write a story for a sequel to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. “I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materialises,” Vijayendra Prasad had said. When asked if he had discussed the idea, he told us, “When I met him casually, I told him about 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it’s a good idea.”

The first part of the film was directed by Kabir Khan, and also featured Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres on 17 July 2015.