Saif, Ali Fazal, Fatima to star in horror comedy 'Bhoot Police'

Actor Saif Ali Khan is teaming up with Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh for the upcoming 3D horror comedy film titled "Bhoot Police", Fox Star Studios announced on Monday.

The film will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past.

"Bhoots beware! Pavan Kripalani ... Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal are teaming up for 'Bhoot Police', a horror comedy in 3D! Shoot commences in August 2019," a tweet read on the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi.

Fatima shared the same post and wrote: "Excited".

Apart from "Bhoot Police", Saif will next be seen in the second season of TV show "Sacred Games" and "Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior", while he is gearing up for the release of his film "Milan Talkies".

