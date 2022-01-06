Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reacted to the appreciation post penned by former captain of the Indian cricket team Sachin Tendulkar. The cricketer praised Singh for his performance in the film ‘83' in which the actor who played former India captain Kapil Dev in the movie.

Replying to the legendary cricketer’s congratulatory tweet, Singh also took to social media and penned down a reply.

Tendulkar earlier took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Singh's performance in the sports drama. The cricket legend gushed about Singh's portrayal of Kapil Dev in the film.

A brilliant 'all-round' display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @therealkapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on team India’s heroic performance and win in the 1983 world cup.

As reported by The Tribune, Singh credits his directors for shaping him as he completes 10 years in the industry. Singh says, “I am really just in the process of exploring myself as a person. It’s been an amazing 10 years. I have worked with the finest filmmakers who have shaped me. I have to learn more. I feel the hunger. My hunger is insatiable. I want to do more films like 83.”

Further according to the Grapevine, Singh is being showered with offers of biopics after ‘83’. There were strong rumours that Singh would also star in a biopic about a paraplegic swimmer.

Asked for further details, Singh said, “We should wait for a while. Work is going on currently on these five biopics. I hope one of these will definitely turn out to be great, which will be announced soon."