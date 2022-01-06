Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Ranveer Singh Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar's Appreciation Post For '83'

Master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar had took to social media and called Ranveer Singh's acting "Brilliant" in the movie '83.'

Ranveer Singh was recently seen in the movie '83.' | Instagram\RanveerSingh

2022-01-06T12:39:55+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 12:39 pm

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reacted to the appreciation post penned by former captain of the Indian cricket team Sachin Tendulkar. The cricketer praised  Singh for his performance in the film ‘83'  in which the actor who played former India captain Kapil Dev in the movie. 

Replying to the legendary cricketer’s congratulatory tweet, Singh also took to social media and penned down a reply.

Tendulkar earlier took to Twitter to give his thoughts on Singh's performance in the sports drama. The cricket legend gushed about Singh's portrayal of Kapil Dev in the film.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on team India’s heroic performance and win in the 1983 world cup.

 

As reported by The Tribune, Singh credits his directors for shaping him as he completes 10 years in the industry. Singh says, “I am really just in the process of exploring myself as a person. It’s been an amazing 10 years. I have worked with the finest filmmakers who have shaped me. I have to learn more. I feel the hunger. My hunger is insatiable. I want to do more films like 83.”

Further according to the Grapevine, Singh is being showered with offers of biopics after ‘83’. There were strong rumours that Singh would also star in a biopic about a paraplegic swimmer.

Asked for further details, Singh said, “We should wait for a while. Work is going on currently on these five biopics. I hope one of these will definitely turn out to be great, which will be announced soon."

 

Sachin Tendulkar Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
