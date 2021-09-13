Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment 'RRR' Release Postponed: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer Not To Release On October 13; Here’s Why

'RRR' Release Postponed: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer Not To Release On October 13; Here’s Why

'RRR' Release Postponed: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer Not To Release On October 13; Here’s Why
RRR also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles

‘RRR’ is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century. The makers completed shooting of ‘RRR’ by August end and had earlier said that the post-production work was moving at a brisk pace.

Trending

'RRR' Release Postponed: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer Not To Release On October 13; Here’s Why
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T09:54:40+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

13 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:54 am

The release of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's most-awaited movie ‘Rise Roar Revolt’ (RRR) has been postponed as theatres remain closed in many parts of the country and world territories. The film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt was supposed to be released on October 13.

The update was shared on the official Twitter account of the movie. In a social media post on Saturday on the official Twitter page of "RRR", the makers announced that even though the post production is almost complete, the release of the movie has been postponed till cinema markets are "up and running" across the world.  

"Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October 21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running," the tweet read.

‘RRR’ is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century. The makers completed shooting of ‘RRR’ by August end and had earlier said that the post-production work was moving at a brisk pace.

The film exhibition sector, which was severely impacted due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is slowly getting back on its feet with theatres reopening in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Some states such as Maharashtra haven’t yet consented, but Delhi has allowed theatres to function at 50 per cent capacity.

The principal photography of ‘RRR’ commenced in November 2018.

The shooting of the period-action movie was affected twice owing to the pandemic that hit India in March 2020 and then in May this year due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The film, which also features Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in pivotal role, is produced by DVV Entertainments.

With PTI inputs

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau S.S. Rajamouli Alia Bhatt Ajay Devgan Ajay Devgn Delhi Tolly­wood Cinema Halls Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Britney Spears Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Is Vidyut Jammwal Engaged To Nandita Mahtani? Here’s All You Need To About Know His Lady Love

‘The Happening' Takes First Prize At 2021 Venice Film Festival

Govinda-Krushna Abhishek Family Feud: All You Need To Know

Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X Win Big At 2021 VMAs; Here’s The Complete List Of Winners

'Free Guy' Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds Is A Super Hero As He Saves The Virtual World And The Film!

'Money Heist' 5: Is Tokyo Dead? Who Will Be The Next Narrator? Here Are All Your Questions Answered

This Week’s Top 5 Songs: ‘Shivers’ By Ed Sheeran To Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Dil Kisi Se’

Photo Gallery

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Black Books': A British Comedy Show Centered Around An Eccentric Bookstore Owner

'Black Books': A British Comedy Show Centered Around An Eccentric Bookstore Owner

Anurag Basu: In About 10-15 Years, You Will See The Golden Age Of Cinema

Anurag Basu: In About 10-15 Years, You Will See The Golden Age Of Cinema

‘Secret Superstar’ Actor Raj Arjun On His Struggling Days: ‘I Felt So Hopeless That I felt That The Actor In Me Is Dying

‘Secret Superstar’ Actor Raj Arjun On His Struggling Days: ‘I Felt So Hopeless That I felt That The Actor In Me Is Dying

Vivek Agnihotri: OTT Has Proved That Stars Are Stars Only When A Lot Of Hype Is Created Around Them

Vivek Agnihotri: OTT Has Proved That Stars Are Stars Only When A Lot Of Hype Is Created Around Them

Read More from Outlook

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The search operations are meant to capture those officials who, after losing the battle against the Taliban, couldn’t flee from the country and are hiding.

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Bhupendra Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / A study conducted by Azim Premji University has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed 230 million Indians into poverty in the last one year alone.

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Outlook Web Desk / The former Union minister also said the Congress would not form alliance with any party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Advertisement