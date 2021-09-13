'RRR' Release Postponed: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Starrer Not To Release On October 13; Here’s Why

The release of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's most-awaited movie ‘Rise Roar Revolt’ (RRR) has been postponed as theatres remain closed in many parts of the country and world territories. The film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt was supposed to be released on October 13.

The update was shared on the official Twitter account of the movie. In a social media post on Saturday on the official Twitter page of "RRR", the makers announced that even though the post production is almost complete, the release of the movie has been postponed till cinema markets are "up and running" across the world.

"Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October 21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running," the tweet read.

‘RRR’ is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century. The makers completed shooting of ‘RRR’ by August end and had earlier said that the post-production work was moving at a brisk pace.

The film exhibition sector, which was severely impacted due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is slowly getting back on its feet with theatres reopening in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Some states such as Maharashtra haven’t yet consented, but Delhi has allowed theatres to function at 50 per cent capacity.

The principal photography of ‘RRR’ commenced in November 2018.

The shooting of the period-action movie was affected twice owing to the pandemic that hit India in March 2020 and then in May this year due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The film, which also features Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in pivotal role, is produced by DVV Entertainments.

With PTI inputs