Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Roop Durgapal Keen On Getting In Front Of The Camera Again

Television actress says that she spent the year 2021 locked inside her house but in the coming year, she wants to sign some new projects.

Roop Durgapal Keen On Getting In Front Of The Camera Again
Actress Roop Durgapal wants to take on a bigger role in 2022. | PR Handout

Trending

Roop Durgapal Keen On Getting In Front Of The Camera Again
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T22:21:32+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:21 pm

Actress Roop Durgapal, who was last seen doing a cameo in the TV show 'Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi', in 2021, feels she has spent enough time indoors and exploring herself and now wants to get back in front of the camera in a full fledged role.

The actress, who is a known face on the small screen, has been part of popular shows such as 'Swaragini’, ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta'.

Talking about her being at home mostly this year, she tells us, "Well 2021 started with a stay home New year's eve and stayed that way most of the year, something that I wouldn't want in 2022. It was hard on many of us, but I did road trips, learned new things, read many books, did lots of singing, learnt bit of dancing, did acting workshops and yes did a cameo in 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke' Season 3 also."

The actress adds, "But certainly with 2022 I expect more work coming my way, so that I can utilise all my learnings on set. Also,I expect myself to be healthier and fitter than before & become more resilient as a person. My goal every year has been to become a better version of myself and that is how it shall remain for 2022 as well."

Recalling her best memory from 2021, Durgapal says, "Best memory of 2021 was being able to celebrate Diwali with my father and sister after many many years. Last Diwali that we were together would be during school days. So it was special that we could all make it this time. Also, my road trip to Udaipur and Nainital was beautiful. The thing I wish to move on from is negativity & baggage of expectations. I want to move on from feeling guilty about saying No to unhealthy things."

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh On Meeting Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents: We Were In Presence Of People With Immense Strength

Adivi Sesh On Meeting Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents: We Were In Presence Of People With Immense Strength

Sharvari: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Was Really Beautiful And Pure

Gulfam Khan Is Positive That Year 2022 Will Bring Something Magical With It

S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Release On Theatres On Scheduled Date Despite Covid Scare

Salman Khan's Birthday Gifts: Flat Worth Rs 12 Crore, Diamond Bracelet, Rolex Watch

Year-Ender 2021: Indian Actors Who Made Us Proud In Hollywood

Ajith Starrer 'Valimai' Trailer Release Date Unveiled

Kim Kardashian's Christmas 2021 Photo Dump Is Dreamy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Suriya Releases Teaser Of 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', Fans Approve The First Look

Suriya Releases Teaser Of 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', Fans Approve The First Look

I Never Choose A Film Thinking How Much Conversation It Will Generate: Ayushmann Khurrana

I Never Choose A Film Thinking How Much Conversation It Will Generate: Ayushmann Khurrana

Despite Omicron Scare, Kareena Kapoor And Amrita Arora Are Back To Partying

Despite Omicron Scare, Kareena Kapoor And Amrita Arora Are Back To Partying

Disha Patani's Bikini Avatar Takes The Internet By Storm

Disha Patani's Bikini Avatar Takes The Internet By Storm

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Outlook Web Desk / The FCRA rules have been tightened several times under the Narendra Modi regime which has blocked funds for multiple NGOs.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / India set a 305-run target for South Africa in the first Test match. At the close of play on Day 4, the Proteas were 94/4.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement