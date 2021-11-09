Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' Collects Over Rs 77 Crore On First Weekend

The film held a strong grip at the box office with Rs 77.08 Cr Indian Weekend Collection after releasing on November 5.

A still from the film 'Sooryavanshi'.

2021-11-09T00:14:31+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 12:14 am

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's multistarrer film 'Sooryavanshi' got a good response at the box office in Indian and overseas market. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in the leading role earned Rs. 77.08 crore at the Indian box office.

Renowned trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement.

While on Friday, the cash registers stopped at Rs 26.29 crore, Saturday and Sunday gave a similar number with Rs 23.85 crore and 26.94 crore respectively. The film is being hailed as a big blessing to Bollywood, after a long dry spell at the box office due to Covid 19 pandemic and lockdown.

The film performed decently well in the international market as well. The film's weekend collection in US, Canada. Austarlia, UK and GCC stopped at US $3.29 million, translating into Rs 24.37 crore.

After 'Singham', 'Singham Returns' and 'Simmba', 'Sooryavanshi' is Shetty's fourth film in what he calls as a the 'Cop Universe'.

