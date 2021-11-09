Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' Collects Over Rs 77 Crore On First Weekend

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's multistarrer film 'Sooryavanshi' got a good response at the box office in Indian and overseas market. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in the leading role earned Rs. 77.08 crore at the Indian box office.

Renowned trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement.

#Sooryavanshi brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back… Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry… RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3… Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: âÂÂÂ¹ 77.08 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ITG2ZWEEYc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2021

While on Friday, the cash registers stopped at Rs 26.29 crore, Saturday and Sunday gave a similar number with Rs 23.85 crore and 26.94 crore respectively. The film is being hailed as a big blessing to Bollywood, after a long dry spell at the box office due to Covid 19 pandemic and lockdown.

The film performed decently well in the international market as well. The film's weekend collection in US, Canada. Austarlia, UK and GCC stopped at US $3.29 million, translating into Rs 24.37 crore.

After 'Singham', 'Singham Returns' and 'Simmba', 'Sooryavanshi' is Shetty's fourth film in what he calls as a the 'Cop Universe'.