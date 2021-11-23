Rohit Shetty Opens Up On His Struggles: Sometimes Had To Choose Between Food And Travel

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has spoken about his journey in Bollywood, recalling the difficulties he faced in the early days of his career. The 'Sooryavanshi' director said that when he first started working, he earned Rs 35. He also stated that he used to walk for nearly two hours in the heat to the film sets.

Shetty is the son of MB Shetty, an actor and action choreographer. The younger Shetty has also directed films such as 'Bol Bachchan' (2012), 'Chennai Express' (2013), and 'Dilwale' (2015).

In an interview with Curly Tales, Shetty said,"It was not an easy journey actually. People think that since I'm from the film industry it must have been easy for me. When I started working, I used to get just 35 rupees. Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes I had to miss food and sometimes travel. I also started walking on the set."

He furthermore expressed his early days hardships and sates , "We were staying in Santa Cruz and then we shifted to Dahisar, to my grandmother's house. Financially there were a lot of crises at that time so we didn't have a house to stay. My grandmother used to stay in Dahisar, it was very far. Then I started walking. I used to walk from Malad to Andheri, many times. It used to take me one and a half, two hours in the sun. I know the lanes so now when I tell my driver 'Take this route, not that', he looks at me in the rearview mirror 'How does he know, was he a thief before?'."

'Sooryavanshi', a cop-drama directed by Shetty, was recently released in theatres. Akshay Kumar stars as Mumbai's anti-terrorism squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who foils a deadly terror attack on the city. It also stars Katrina Kaif and features extended cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.