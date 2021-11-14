Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ritu Varma: Have Grown Up Watching More Hindi Films Than South Movies

Tollywood actress Ritu Varma says that she relies on her gut feeling for selecting projects and will know when the right Bollywood film comes her way.

Ritu Varma: Have Grown Up Watching More Hindi Films Than South Movies
Actress Ritu Varma.

Trending

Ritu Varma: Have Grown Up Watching More Hindi Films Than South Movies
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T14:21:47+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 2:21 pm

The  year 2022 will see many Tollywood actors such as Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Adivi Sesh, Satyadev among others make their Bollywood debut. However, actress Ritu Varma is in no rush. The actress was born and brought up in Hydeberad and is impeccable with her mother tongue Hindi. She says that  working in Hindi films would be a dream-come-true but only with the right script.

Varma has given hits such as Tamil film 'Kannum Kannnum Kollaiyadithaal', Telugu films such as 'Ninnila Ninnila' and more recently 'Tuck Jagadish' alongside actor Nani.

Talking about being part of the Pan-India brigade of actors and growing conversations between Bollywood and Tollywood, the actress shares what she things about her career going ahead.

Varma tells us,"Definitely, I would like to be part of Hindi films. My mother tongue is actually Hindi. I was born and raised in Hyderabad and that way I speak Telugu fluently. I grew up watching a lot of Hindi films, more than South Indian films. If I get an opportunity to act in Hindi films, it would be a dream come true but I am waiting for the right films."

However, the actress is not holding her breath over working in Bollywood. She likes to follow her instinct when it comes to picking projects and Bollywood too will only be able to entice her with the right story.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

"When it comes to work, I don't like to plan or strategize too much. I just like to take things as they come. I think I will just know when the right (Bollywood) project will be offered . I usually go with my gut feeling, so I think I will know when the right project will come my way," she says.

Varma's character Bhoomi in recently released film, 'Varadu Kaavalenu' is that of a strong headed, opinionated girl, who falls in love with an easy going man. Her character of Gummadi in previous release 'Tuck Jagadish', too was a courageous, government employee in a village.

While the actress doesn't like dividing films as 'female-centric' or not, she says that a female actor leading a film doesn't always have to be very serious or carry a social message.

"I would love to do (for the lack of better word) female centric films but I don't want to do cliche female- centric films. When it comes to female centric characters, it doesn't have to be serious. I would like to do something light. There are so many examples in Hollywood. I would love to do something lighthearted," she says.

The actress believes in having a diverse range for her career, and cites the example of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

"A female- centric film doesn't have to be serious all the time or give a social message. It could be light hearted. I would like to do something like 'Raazi', which Alia (Bhatt) did and then she did something like 'Dear Zindagi'," she says.

Bollywood will happen, when it has to happen for Varma. However, right now her slate is full with her upcoming Tamil film 'Dhruva Natchathiram' and bilingual 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' with actor Sharwanand.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Ritu Varma Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Khan Kingdom Under Siege, Aamir, Salman And Shah Rukh Must Reinvent To Hold The Fort

Khan Kingdom Under Siege, Aamir, Salman And Shah Rukh Must Reinvent To Hold The Fort

CINE-MAA & PAA: Ruminations Of A Film Buff

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Didn’t Stop Shooting Despite Getting To Know Of His Sister’s Death

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Review: Kay Kay Menon’s Performance And The Taut Storyline Keeps You Hooked

'Bigg Boss 15': Salman Khan Reveals Facts About Himself To Kartik Aaryan

How Responsible Was Travis Scott After The Astro World Concert Tragedy Last Week

Three Indie Musicians From India Submit Five Songs For Grammys 2022

The Southern Storm: A Weekly Roundup of What Created Buzz From South Entertainment Industries

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Lockdown Tiger By Anjana Basu | A Book Review

Lockdown Tiger By Anjana Basu | A Book Review

Danish Aslam Reveals Why Casting For Web Is Less Riskier Than For Feature Films

Danish Aslam Reveals Why Casting For Web Is Less Riskier Than For Feature Films

Gauahar Khan:'Tohmat' Has Been Challenging But I Am Glad I Was A Part Of It

Gauahar Khan:'Tohmat' Has Been Challenging But I Am Glad I Was A Part Of It

Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar Finally Catch Glimpses Of Their Film ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar Finally Catch Glimpses Of Their Film ‘Atrangi Re’

Read More from Outlook

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Outlook Team / Children’s Day is a day of good cheer! We received such an overwhelming response to our call for entries. We have showcased some of the paintings from young artists all over India.

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched

How Demonetization Left Kashmir Untouched

Naseer Ganai / Many of us thought land prices in J&K will go down. But seven years down the line land prices are going up and up and people are unable to afford to buy land.

Happy Children's Day! Meet Kids Of India Cricketers

Happy Children's Day! Meet Kids Of India Cricketers

Priya Nagi / On this joyous occasion of Children's Day, we have compiled a list of cricketer's and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owner's children.

Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections, Party Name Yet To Be Disclosed

Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections, Party Name Yet To Be Disclosed

Harish Manav / Malvika Sood recently met with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, and she is open to meeting other political leaders too.

Advertisement