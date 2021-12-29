Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ritesh Singh: Rakhi Sawant Considers Salman Khan To Be Like Family

Actress Rakhi Sawant took help from actor Salman Khan last year for her mother’s treatment. Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh speaks up about why she had asked for monetary help from Khan and not him.

Ritesh Singh: Rakhi Sawant Considers Salman Khan To Be Like Family
'Bigg Boss 15' former contestant Ritesh Singh and contestant and actress Rakhi Sawant.

Trending

Ritesh Singh: Rakhi Sawant Considers Salman Khan To Be Like Family
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T09:47:11+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 9:47 am

Actress Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh, who was recently ousted from the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house, has taken to social media to share some pictures of his foreign trips. With them, he is trying to silence out the detractors who have been questioning whether or not he is an NRI. He has been said to be a very wealthy man and that’s the image Sawant had created throughout these past few years.

Despite his enormous wealth, we however saw actor Salman Khan helping out Sawant with the hospital bills for her mother’s treatment. We wonder why the help didn’t come from the affluent Singh!

Clearing the doubts, Singh says, “Rakhi’s mom had stated in an interview that Riteish helped a lot. Secondly, Rakhi is a self-dependent woman. She doesn’t consider it right to ask me for monetary help and I appreciate that. Rakhi is clearly a woman who wants to earn and serve her own needs. Whenever she has needed any financial assistance, I have definitely been there for her. I do not want to measure a person’s identity in monetary terms.”

But didn’t he know about Sawant’s mom’s ailment? “Rakhi didn’t inform me about this (her mom’s sickness) earlier,” says Singh. “She considers Salman Khan to be like family. He helps many. Had I been informed about the situation, I would definitely have helped her mom as a dutiful son,” concludes Singh talking about how Khan had helped Sawant’s mom.

On the work front, Sawant is inside the ‘BB 15’ house and is one of the strongest contenders to go till the finale. This isn’t the first time that she is inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Will she be able to sustain her rough and rugged game till the Finale? Only time will tell.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Tags

Prateek Sur Rakhi Sawant Salman Khan Mumbai India Bigg Boss TV Reality Shows Entertainment Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Disha Patani Reveals Acting Was Not Her Dream

Disha Patani Reveals Acting Was Not Her Dream

Shekhar Ravjiani: There Are No Shortcuts In Life, Even A Reality Show Winner Must Work Just As Hard

Sai Pallavi Got Accustomed To OTT Viewing But 'Love Story' Changed That

One More Lockdown? Film Producers, Exhibitors Worried After Delhi Shuts Theatres

Iqbal Khan, Wife Sneha Expecting Their Second Child

Shahid Kapoor Reveals How Father Pankaj Kapur Would React After Seeing Him In A Kissing Scene

'Jee Le Zaraa': Zoya Akhtar Surprising Revelation On The Film's Stellar Cast

Did Karan Johar Take A Dig At Kartik Aaryan For 'Dostana 2'?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Has An Exasperated Response To Young Actors Asking For Rs 20-30 Crore

Karan Johar Has An Exasperated Response To Young Actors Asking For Rs 20-30 Crore

'Jersey' Starring Shahid Kapoor Postponed Amid Rising Omicron Scare

'Jersey' Starring Shahid Kapoor Postponed Amid Rising Omicron Scare

Siddharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Take-Off To Ring In New Year Celebrations

Siddharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Take-Off To Ring In New Year Celebrations

Vijay Deverakonda To Share Multiple Updates On 'Liger' In Coming Days

Vijay Deverakonda To Share Multiple Updates On 'Liger' In Coming Days

Read More from Outlook

Yearender 2021 | Prashant Kishor: A Year of Supreme Satisfaction

Yearender 2021 | Prashant Kishor: A Year of Supreme Satisfaction

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s successes can largely be attributed to a ‘stalemate in the Indian political scene.’

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

Ankit Wadhwa / Sports NFTs are becoming a rage. If it’s NBA and NFL in the USA, cricket is catching the imagination of digital collectors who love to buy, brag and bargain.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement