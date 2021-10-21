Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Afterlife' Star Ricky Gervais To Be Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

British comedian, Ricky Gervais has won 25 Emmy Awards, 11 Baftas, and nine Golden Globes.

'Afterlife' Star Ricky Gervais To Be Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Ricky Gervais' 'Afterlife' is the most watched British comedy on a streaming platform.

Trending

'Afterlife' Star Ricky Gervais To Be Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T10:51:04+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:51 am

British comedian-actor-writer, Ricky Gervais, will be receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to reports, the 60-year-old comedian, will be honoured for his contributions to the entertainment industry over the last two decades. 

'Afterlife', the actor's Netflix series, has been the most viewed British comedy on the streaming site for the past two years, and he has also won 25 Emmy Awards, 11 Baftas, and nine Golden Globes. Along with Gervais, the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 includes actor Michael B. Jordan, 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin, pop star Avril Lavigne, 'Trainspotting' actor Ewan McGregor, the late Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 and was best known for her role as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars', and DJ Khaled.

Gervais, who recently announced that the forthcoming third season of 'Afterlife' will be the series' last, has talked of his pleasure in people approaching him in the street and telling him how the program has benefited them.

Gervais said that, although he has enjoyed working on the program, he believes it is time to call it quits after the third season. 

"I love this more than anything I have ever done, but I am getting older and I am menopausal. People do a terrible film because of their grandson — I am at that level now," he said. 

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The former 'Office' actor went on to say that he believes Series 3 is the finest thus far. According to Daily Mail, Gervais said that the concept for the series came as a result of standing up to cancel culture, with a character that said and did anything he wanted without fear of offending anybody.

However, the third series has been completed, but the comedian has remained tight-lipped about the release date, only stating that it would be 'coming soon.'

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ricky Gervais Los Angeles Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kriti Sanon To Rent A House Owned By Amitabh Bachchan

Kriti Sanon To Rent A House Owned By Amitabh Bachchan

Judgements Are Inevitable: Shanaya Kapoor

Hina Khan: My Mental Health Was Way More Important Than The Many Kilos That I Put On

Justin Bieber Leads 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards With Eight Nominations; Check Out The Complete List

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Arthur Road Prison To Meet Son Aryan Khan

Jacqueline Fernandez Finally Appears Before The ED In The Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sues YouTube Channels For Defaming Her Image

Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Last Track 'Habit' Released

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Trailer of Emraan Hashmi's Horror Film 'Dybbuk' Released

Trailer of Emraan Hashmi's Horror Film 'Dybbuk' Released

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Paint The Town Red With Their Romance With Back-To-Back Music Videos

Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Paint The Town Red With Their Romance With Back-To-Back Music Videos

Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values

Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values

Read More from Outlook

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

Outlook Web Desk / Top US diplomat Nicholas Burns told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that the US will challenge China where it must.

LIVE: Uttarakhand Floods | Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas, Toll Touches 52

LIVE: Uttarakhand Floods | Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas, Toll Touches 52

Outlook Web Desk / Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dehradun late on Wednesday to take stock of the situation after over 50 were killed in rain-related incidents in the state.

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

PTI / Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan captain, also criticised the PCB selection committee for the way it had made changes in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad.

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / A series of events have been lined up on Thursday including the launch of a Kailash Kher song and a film by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the vaccination milestone.

Advertisement