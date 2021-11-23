Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

Actress Richa Chadha unveils the name of her first ever love and talks candidly about the same.

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love
Richa Chadha shares about her first love. | Instagram

Trending

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T18:18:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 6:18 pm

Actor Richa Chadha, who is currently promoting her upcoming cricket-themed show, admits that she has never been a big fan of the sport. There was one reason, however, why she would remain glued to the television set whenever a cricket match was broadcast on television.

According to a report by Times of India, Chadha revealed that Rahul Dravid was her first love.  she states, "During my younger days I was not a big fan of cricket. Yes, my brother used to play cricket. There were times when I would watch the game on TV. I loved watching Rahul Dravid play the game. Jab woh phase-out hone lage I literally stopped following the game (When he started moving towards his retirement, I literally stopped following the game. My first mohabbat is Rahul Dravid (My first love is Rahul Dravid)."

Expressing her excitement, Chadha says that her interest in the game has returned now that Dravid is the head coach of the Indian cricket team. "I am going to start following the game once again now," she says.

Chadha has been busy with her production company in addition to the web show. The actress and her partner Ali Fazal started a production company 'Pushing Buttons Studios' earlier this year, and they've been working on a film project since then. The actress has had a few film releases this year and is now looking forward to this web series with which she has been associated for several seasons.
 
Her most recent work includes 'Madam Chief Minister'  where she plays the role of Tara Roopram, a Dalit girl in rural Uttar Pradesh who aspires to rise above her social status.
 
Even before its release, Chadha's film had sparked much controversy. The film's first poster, which has been withdrawn, was accused of stereotyping the Dalit community by using the word "untouchable" on the poster, which showed her character holding a broom.
 
Chadha's other recent works include 'Jia Aur Jia', and 'Fukrey Returns'. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Dravid Richa Chadha Mumbai India Indian Cricket Team Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Sports Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of Odisha FC Vs Bengaluru FC - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Stadium 974' - Qatar Unveils Seventh Tournament Venue

FIFA World Cup 2022 Host Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On Global Football Body - Report

Suryakumar Yadav Replaces KL Rahul In Squad for India vs New Zealand Test Series

South Africa A Vs India A Live Streaming: Priyank Panchal Leads India A -- Full Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch Live

IND Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Hints At Playing Combination Against India In First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: Ajaz Patel Keen To Spin Web Around India Ahead Of First Test In Kanpur

Bangladesh Tour Of New Zealand 2022: Tamim Iqbal To Miss Out With Thumb Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

PV Sindhu To Contest Badminton World Federation Athletes’ Commission Election in December

PV Sindhu To Contest Badminton World Federation Athletes’ Commission Election in December

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Perfect Time For Pat Cummins To Be Named Australia Test Cricket Team Captain, Feels Shane Warne

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024

Gareth Southgate Signs New Contract With England National Football Team Through 2024

Barcelona Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Xavi Hints At Ousmane Dembele Return

Barcelona Vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Xavi Hints At Ousmane Dembele Return

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Starting the day at 113/6, Jason Holder (36), Kyle Mayers (45) and Rakheem Cornwall (39) helped West Indies avoid the follow-on against Sri Lanka before rain gods opened up.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement