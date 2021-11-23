Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

Actor Richa Chadha, who is currently promoting her upcoming cricket-themed show, admits that she has never been a big fan of the sport. There was one reason, however, why she would remain glued to the television set whenever a cricket match was broadcast on television.
According to a report by Times of India, Chadha revealed that Rahul Dravid was her first love. she states, "During my younger days I was not a big fan of cricket. Yes, my brother used to play cricket. There were times when I would watch the game on TV. I loved watching Rahul Dravid play the game. Jab woh phase-out hone lage I literally stopped following the game (When he started moving towards his retirement, I literally stopped following the game. My first mohabbat is Rahul Dravid (My first love is Rahul Dravid)."
Expressing her excitement, Chadha says that her interest in the game has returned now that Dravid is the head coach of the Indian cricket team. "I am going to start following the game once again now," she says.