Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter From Phone Because It Is Too 'Toxic'

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has deleted the mobile application for micro blogging platform, Twitter on Tuesday, after the 34-year-old said she felt that the platform is “toxic”.

She returned on the platform a few hours later to clarify that she is only taking a “break” from the social media platform, and not entirely deactivating her account.

Earlier the ‘Masaan’ actor, who has often landed into trouble with her tweets, had made her account private.

The move comes after Richa, who is dating actor Ali Fazal, gave lashed back at a social media user on the platform who asked her when she was getting divorced. A user had written to Richa in Hindi: "When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan's."

To which, the actress replied in Hindi: "Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. Neither do you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove."

"My regards to you, aunty. What kind of s**t-like devil you have brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here," she added.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for a long time. The two were all set to get married last year but the plan was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

