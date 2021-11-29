Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Reba Monica John: Want To Be Remembered For My Characters Rather Than The Outfits I Wear

Actress Reba Monica John is known for her work in Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada cinema.

Reba Monica John: Want To Be Remembered For My Characters Rather Than The Outfits I Wear
Actress Reba Monica John was last seen in 'Rathnan Prapancha'. | Instagram/reba_john

Trending

Reba Monica John: Want To Be Remembered For My Characters Rather Than The Outfits I Wear
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T20:26:04+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 8:26 pm

Actress Reba Monica John, who was recently seen in the Kannada movie 'Rathnan Prapancha' says that while being an 'eye candy' in a film is not a bad deal, she would like to be known for more than just her looks and fashion choices.

The actress, who made her debut Malayalam film 'Jacobinte Swargarajyam' in 2016, has been part of various Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films ever since.

Talking about doing substantial cinema, John tells us, "I see myself doing things like this (Rathnan Prapancha) in the future. I am not saying that there is anything wrong with being an eye candy but with that I want to do something substantial, so that I can create some sort of a stir, some change in someone's thought process in some way or the other through the characters I play."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Reba Monica John (@reba_john)

The actress adds, "I am looking at great stories and only great stories will succeed no matter what. I don't thing anything can stop good content Malayalam cinema is a testimony to that. They are small budget films but everybody is talking about the content because that is the hero at the end of the day. I want to be remembered for the characters and films I want to be a part of rather than what outfit I wore and things like that."

John played the role of Mayuri in 'Rathnan Prapancha', which releases digitally through Amazon Prime Video in October.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The actress is of opinion that OTT platforms are helping Kannada cinema get the kind reach it deserves.

"A lot of films, I think that people have appreciated and accepted are the films that have released on digital platforms. Accessibility to Kannada cinema was not as good as rest of the industries. People initially wouldn't want to watch Kannada cinema and I think that's the case with any language."

She adds, "You wouldn't want to watch another language's film until and unless you are really a movie buff. Now with OTT platforms it's all under one roof and a click away. Now there is not as much South and North, it's just cinema, which is great."

Tags

Yashika Mathur Bengaluru Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

AR Rahman Honoured At 43rd Cairo International Film Festival

AR Rahman Honoured At 43rd Cairo International Film Festival

SS Rajamouli Announces Release Date Of 'RRR' Trailer

'MayDay,' Directed By Ajay Devgn, Has Been Renamed 'Runway 34'

Team 'Inside Edge' Deciphers The Eternal Fascination Of Scandals And Secrets

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Set To Release In February 2023

Salman Khan All Set To Launch His Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Next Month

BTS Say They Wanted To 'Cry' Before 'Permission To Dance On Stage' Concert

Amitabh Bachchan Seen Getting Emotional While Talking About His Journey On 'KBC'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

The Release Date For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' In India Has Been Pushed Up

The Release Date For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' In India Has Been Pushed Up

Tanishaa Mukerji Compliments Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice', He Responds

Tanishaa Mukerji Compliments Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice', He Responds

Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Trailer Hits 50 Million Views

Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Trailer Hits 50 Million Views

45 Hotels Have Been Booked In Ranthambore For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

45 Hotels Have Been Booked In Ranthambore For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

Read More from Outlook

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Outlook Business Team / The incoming CEO is an IIT Bombay graduate who joined Twitter a decade back after having worked at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions.

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Outlook Web Desk / WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the emergence of the highly mutated omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is.

Omicron Scare Looms Over IND Tour Of SA, BCCI Awaits Govt Nod

Omicron Scare Looms Over IND Tour Of SA, BCCI Awaits Govt Nod

Soumitra Bose / Several sporting events have been cancelled due to the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron. India are scheduled to tour South Africa for a full series.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement