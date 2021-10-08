Raveena Tandon Stands Up In Support Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan

Actress Raveena Tandon, actor Shah Rukh Khan's former co-star, has condemned the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, in the ongoing drug-related investigation being done by the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB). Following in the footsteps of actor Hrithik Roshan, Tandon has openly denounced Khan's son, Aryan Khan's arrest and the subsequent imprisonment.

Junior Khan was detained for interrogation during a narcotics raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship last weekend, and he has subsequently been jailed for suspected drug-related connections. Taking to Twitter, Raveena, without taking any names, wrote, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking (sic).”

Tandon and Khan have worked together on many occasions.

Today, a decision on Junior Khan's bail petition will be made. His lawyer applied for bail on Thursday, claiming that no drugs were found on him and that he only knew one other person at the scheduled cruise party.